ISG Launches Study on Data Center, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud Outsourcing

/EIN News/ -- STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining the private and hybrid cloud and data center services outsourcing market.

The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report, called the 2020 Next-Gen Private/Hybrid Cloud – Data Center Services & Solutions Report, scheduled to be released in June. The report will cover the outsourcing provider landscape in the data center, private cloud and hybrid cloud markets and will examine the differentiated positions of providers based on their competitive strengths.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

The new report examines three of the most enduring outsourcing services, said Jan Erik Aase, director and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “Enterprises remain highly interested in data center, private cloud and hybrid cloud services,” he said. “The competition among service providers is intense even as many enterprises shift to a hybrid cloud model.”

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 140 data center and cloud service providers. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce five quadrants representing the services and products the typical enterprise client is buying in the data center and cloud space, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The five quadrants that will be covered are:

Managed services , covering providers’ ability to offer ongoing management services for data center infrastructure and platforms, including servers, middleware, storage, databases and networking components;

, covering providers’ ability to offer ongoing management services for data center infrastructure and platforms, including servers, middleware, storage, databases and networking components; Managed hosting , assessing providers that offer standalone enterprise-grade hosting solutions using their facilities and infrastructure;

, assessing providers that offer standalone enterprise-grade hosting solutions using their facilities and infrastructure; Data center security products , including solutions that counter IT infrastructure attacks or threats, irrespective of whether they are installed in the cloud or on-premises;

, including solutions that counter IT infrastructure attacks or threats, irrespective of whether they are installed in the cloud or on-premises; Hyper converged systems , including systems that are closely aligned or preconfigured hardware and software appliances, are blueprints designed to scale up or down and can centrally manage a scalable cloud infrastructure;

, including systems that are closely aligned or preconfigured hardware and software appliances, are blueprints designed to scale up or down and can centrally manage a scalable cloud infrastructure; Colocation services, covering providers that offer professional and standardized data center operations as collocated services.

The report will cover the global data center, public cloud and hybrid cloud markets and examine products and services available in the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Switzerland, Brazil and the Nordic countries. ISG analyst Shashank Rajmane will serve as lead author of the report, and ISG analysts Heiko Henkes, Wolfgang Heinhaus, Pedro L. Maschio, Manoj Chandra Jha and Blair Hanley Frank will be regional authors.

An archetype report will also be published as part of this study. This report, unique to ISG, is the study of typical buyer types of data center and cloud services as observed by ISG advisors.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital brochure. Companies not listed as data center or cloud providers can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe and Latin America, as well as in the U.S., Germany, the U.K., the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

The series is a complement to the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, which offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

