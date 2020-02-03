The Global K-12 Robotic Toolkits Market is expected to grow by USD 319.78 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period

Global K-12 Robotic Toolkits Market 2020-2024 The analyst has been monitoring the global k-12 robotic toolkits market and it is poised to grow by USD 319. 78 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period.

Our reports on global k-12 robotic toolkits market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased emphasis on STEM education. In addition, introduction of drones in k-12 robotic learning programs is anticipated to boost the growth of the global k-12 robotic toolkits market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global k-12 robotic toolkits market is segmented as below:

School level

• High school

• Middle school

• PreK-elementary school



Geographic segmentation

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



Key Trends for global k-12 robotic toolkits market growth

This study identifies introduction of drones in k-12 robotic learning programs as the prime reasons driving the global k-12 robotic toolkits market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in global k-12 robotic toolkits market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global k-12 robotic toolkits market, including some of the vendors such as Amtek Co. Inc., Evollve Inc., EZ-Robot Inc., Innovation First International Inc., LEGO Group, Makeblock Co. Ltd., Modular Robotics Inc., Raspberry Pi Foundation, Sphero Inc. and Valiant Technology Ltd.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

