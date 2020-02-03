Ipsos acquires Maritz’s Mystery Shopping business

/EIN News/ -- Paris, 03 February 2020 – Ipsos is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Mystery Shopping business of the Maritz group, one of the largest mystery shopping service providers in North America.

The operation follows Ipsos’ relentless focus on answering its clients’ core business questions and the ambition to lead the way in providing Mystery Shopping services globally.

Staffed by over 150 employees, Maritz’s Mystery Shopping business has been operating for over 35 years, mostly in North America. The company has a substantial portfolio of blue-chip retail clients in Oil and Gas, Automotive, and Banking, complementary to Ipsos’ client base.

2019 revenues of this division were slightly above 15 million usd.

​By way of this transaction, the employees, shopper panels, and client contracts of the Maritz’s Mystery Shopping business will be transferred to Ipsos, effective 31 January 2020.

Nick Mercurio, Ipsos’ leader in the USA for the Channel Performance Service Line will head the expanded North America mystery shopping activities, under the leadership of Craig Bradley, Ipsos Global Channel Performance Service Line Leader.

Didier Truchot, Ipsos Chairman & CEO, said: “This acquisition will significantly expand Ipsos’ Mystery Shopping offer, improving our operational capabilities and consolidating our North American and global clients. It is a proof of our commitment to meet the needs of our clients who seek better customer service performance across all retail channels. We welcome the experienced researchers, new client relationships, and new capabilities”.

Mike Sinoway, MaritzCX CEO, commented: “We are very excited about this opportunity for our mystery shoppers, employees, and customers to move forward as part of Ipsos. The opportunity to collect meaningful service improvement insights are higher than ever with mystery shopping, and the future looks bright as our network, technology, and employees join a market leader that is investing significantly in this area.”

ABOUT IPSOS

Ipsos is the third largest market research company in the world, present in 90 markets and employing more than 18,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 business solutions are based on primary data coming from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.

“Game Changers” –our tagline –summarises our ambition to help our 5,000 clients navigate with confidence our world of rapid change.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos is listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1st, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120 and the Mid-60 index and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD).

ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS.PA, Bloomberg IPS:FP www.ipsos.com



