The Global Hybrid Cooling Towers Market is expected to grow by USD 136.22 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period

Global Hybrid Cooling Towers Market 2020-2024 The analyst has been monitoring the global hybrid cooling towers market and it is poised to grow by USD 136. 22 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing need to reduce environmental impact. In addition, emergence of hybrid closes-circuit cooling towers is anticipated to boost the growth of the global hybrid cooling towers market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global hybrid cooling towers market is segmented as below:

End-User

• Power Generation

• HVAC, Oil, And Gas

• Chemical and Petrochemical

• Food and Beverage

• Other



Geographic segmentation

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



Key Trends for global hybrid cooling towers market growth

This study identifies emergence of hybrid closes-circuit cooling towers as the prime reasons driving the global hybrid cooling towers market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in global hybrid cooling towers market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global hybrid cooling towers market, including some of the vendors such as Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Baltimore Aircoil Co., ENEXIO Management GmbH, EVAPCO Inc., FANS AS, Harrison Cooling Towers Pvt. Ltd., Jacir, Johnson Controls International Plc, North Street Cooling Towers Pvt. Ltd. and SPX Corp.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

