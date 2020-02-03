Posifa Technologies to Exhibit Cost-Effective, Solid-State MEMS Sensor Solutions at MD&M West 2020

Highlights to Include PMF6000 Series Mass Air Flow Sensors and PLF2000 Series Liquid Flow Sensors

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Posifa Technologies today announced its technology lineup for MD&M West 2020, taking place Feb. 11-13 in Anaheim, California. At booth 448, the company will highlight new cost-effective, solid-state MEMS sensor solutions featuring the company’s third-generation thermal flow die, including PMF6000 series mass air flow sensors and PLF2000 series liquid flow sensors.



PMF6000 series mass air flow sensors were developed specifically for users wanting the flexibility of designing their own flow body and restrictor element. The devices’ manifold-mount design eliminates the need for hoses and external connections, reducing the overall system size and the number of potential leak points. By utilizing the linearized factory calibration provided by Posifa, users can create master calibration curves specific to their custom bypass design with minimal additional corrections in the production process. Unlike off-the-shelf solutions, PMF6000 series sensors provide users with a competitive edge by allowing them to perform their own calibration and maintain the values within the company.

Designed to replace mechanical turbine flow sensors, PLF2000 series liquid flow sensors deliver increased accuracy and reliability, even in unstable pulsatile flow and low-flow conditions. Featuring a silicon carbide protective film for direct contact with most liquids, the sensors’ thermal flow die enables higher accuracy than mechanical turbine devices while minimizing packaging costs. In addition, the sensors do not obstruct the flow path, allowing for minimal flow resistance and making it possible to circulate liquid via gravity, a boiler, or a low-power pump. With no moving parts, the devices don’t get stuck, suffer mechanical breakdowns, or require disassembly for cleaning and maintenance.

About Posifa Technologies

Formerly known as Posifa Microsystems, Posifa Technologies designs and manufactures high-performance, low-cost sensor and sensing solutions, including gas and liquid flow sensors, air velocity sensors, and vacuum sensors. The company’s products are designed to meet the needs of demanding applications in consumer electronics, HVAC, medical devices, data centers, and more. Posifa serves its global customer base through direct sales and a network of distributors in the United States, Europe, Korea, and Taiwan. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California, with an office in Shenzhen, China. More information on Posifa Technologies is available at http://posifatech.com/ .

