The Swedish Government changes its strategy for development cooperation with Tanzania

The Government has adopted a new five-year strategy for Swedish development cooperation with Tanzania. The new strategy differs from the previous strategy in that it entails reduced support, with reference to the negative democratic developments in the country. The new strategy means that Sweden will strengthen its efforts in prioritised areas such as human rights, democracy and gender equality, and environment and climate.

In recent years, negative developments have taken place in Tanzania with regard to human rights and democratic space. Through the new strategy, activities and choice of cooperation partners will together contribute to strengthening the conditions for more democratic development in the country.

“This new strategy needs to focus on marginalised groups and the defenders and bearers of democracy, and that is what the strategy is going to do. Sweden will work more selectively with the Tanzanian state in areas that are necessary to ensure that we can make a big difference for the poorest people. At the same time, to enhance democratic development we will strengthen support to civil society and private actors,” says Minister for International Development Cooperation Peter Eriksson.

Sweden’s engagement in the area of education will continue. The strategy builds on the progress that has been made in recent years and aims to contribute to inclusive, quality education that focuses on girls and young mothers. Sweden will continue promoting women’s economic and political empowerment, where support for sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) also plays an important role.

Sweden will continue its efforts to contribute to increased social protection for the most vulnerable and to more productive employment, especially for women and young people. Other key aims of the strategy include promoting more efficient energy use and increased access to renewable energy, and supporting the increased participation of women in decisions concerning how natural resources should be used.

“Pressure on the country’s natural resources has increased. At the same time, climate change leads to increased vulnerability, which especially impacts the agriculture-dependent poor population. This is why it’s important that Sweden increase its engagement in the area, for example through climate-smart farming practices and sustainable use of natural resources and ecosystems, including the preservation and recovery of biodiversity,” says Mr Eriksson.