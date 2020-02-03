Feel Romantic On Valentine’s Day With CaskCartel.com’s Nuvo Sparkling Liqueur

Order Online | Get Delivered | Valentines Gifts | Super Bowl Parties | Holiday Gifts

USA, February 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With Valentine’s Day only a few weeks away, it’s time to start planning the perfect way to make your loved ones feel special for the big day. Prepare the perfect date for you and yours and order your bottle accompaniment through CaskCartel.com. While showering your significant other with affection is an ongoing TLC-filled factor in your relationship, Valentine’s Day gives us an excuse to go a bit above and beyond. Cask Cartel pairs the perfect bottle with any date idea you might be throwing around, so let the easiest part of your planning be CaskCartel.com’s easy online ordering and doorstep delivery.

Nuvo Sparkling Liqueur

The classiest way to celebrate Valentine’s Day is the traditional doorstep dozen roses, a box of chocolates and a candle-lit dinner. If this is the type of romance you and your partner seek, pair your evening with a bottle of Nuvo Sparkling Liqueur. This is the world’s first sparkling liqueur and it is made from ultra-premium French vodka. This blend of sparkling liqueur and french wine is infused with natural fruit nectar, making it delightful to drink and present as a gift to share. If you’re planning on cooking dinner or enjoying a nightcap after your evening reservations, make sure to toast to love with l’Esprit de Paris. This bottle speaks for itself this Valentine’s Day, so don’t miss adding this to your shopping cart through CaskCartel.com.

Eagle Rare 10 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

If your relationship thrives off the love of adventure, activities and day dates, make sure you pack a bottle of Eagle Rare 10-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Aged for a minimum of ten years, this Kentucky straight bourbon was named the Best Bourbon at the 2013 International Wine and Spirits Competition and won a Gold Medal at the World Whisky Masters in 2017. This whiskey does well in a cocktail, on the rocks or out of a flask. When you reach the top of your view-filled hike, make an easy toast during your picnic with this Eagle Rare Bourbon Whiskey. Aged for no less than ten years, this is the perfect liquor to take a small sip of every once in a while. Rather than make the romantic cocktails something major in your date, keep your toast-worthy moments subtle and safe. Keep your Valentine’s Day and a year filled with new experiences when you shop online with CaskCartel.com.

The Macallan 18 Years Old Triple Cask Single Malt Whisky

Sometimes you can’t spend Valentine’s Day with your long-distance lover, but you can still make them feel special when you send them a bottle of The Macallan 18 Years Old Triple Cask Single Malt Whisky. This triple matured cask was previously known as Fine Oak 18 Years Old and offers the same extraordinarily smooth, delicate yet complex character. Your significant other will enjoy a palate of soft and velvety orange citrus, vanilla, nutmeg and cinnamon followed by a smokey and citrus chocolate finish. A major plus to this gift? This bottle will stay with them for a while, so they can always pour a drink when they’re thinking of you. Forget the bottle of wine that will be gone shortly after, give the gift of a memorable bottle. As America’s largest online premium spirits marketplace, CaskCartel.com makes online ordering and doorstep delivery easy with over 5,000 different products to shop from. Keep your long-distance lover over the moon in love when you gift them something they will enjoy time and time again.

About Cask Cartel

Cask Cartel has become the greatest online marketplace for premium spirits. The company prides itself by operating with decades of customer service experience and a team of top tier individuals prized within the alcohol beverage industry. Cask Cartel has extensive partners and relationships with Producers, Brands and Local Retailers which grant consumers online access to new arrivals, limited productions, and allocated items. Their E-Premise Marketplace transforms the way premium spirits are shopped sold and fulfilled by combining a network of the largest range of liquor selections available online.



