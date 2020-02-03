Alternative Protein Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 9.5% to Reach $17.9 Billion by 2025- Meticulous Research®

/EIN News/ -- London, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globally, increasing demand for animal protein is driving the livestock production, which leads to key issues such as increased greenhouse gas emissions and increased pressure on land and water usage. This has opened a great opportunity for alternative proteins, such as plant-based protein, edible insects, cultured meats, algal protein, and microbial protein, which have the capability to satisfy food need with the high nutrition and environmental sustainability. Since 4-5 years, there has been a growing consumer and investor interest in the alternative protein, which have a great potential to play a vital role in reducing the impact on the current food and agriculture ecosystem.

According to a new market research report “Alternative Protein Market by Stage/Type (Insect, Algae, Duckweed, Lab Meat, Pea, Rice, Potato, Corn, Soy, Wheat, Corn, Mycoprotein, Mushrooms), Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025”, published by Meticulous Research®, the global alternative protein market, in terms of value, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2019 to reach $17.9 billion by 2025; while in terms of volume, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to reach 9,787.4 KMT by 2025. The high growth of the global alternative protein market is mainly attributed to growing urbanization with new consumer aspiration, rising venture investments in alternative protein companies, innovation in food technology, high nutritional value of edible insects, and environmental sustainability with production and consumption of alternative protein. Moreover, growing research & development and emerging economies provides significant growth opportunities for the various stakeholders in this market. However, high cost of alternative protein and significant preference for animal-based products are expected to hamper the growth of this market to some extent.

The factors such as desire for clean labels, ease of digestion, the need or desire to avoid allergens, compatibility with vegetarian and vegan lifestyles, and concerns about sustainability among the general population are putting the spotlight on plant proteins in alternative protein space. Based on type, soy protein segment commanded the largest share of the overall plant-based protein market in 2019. The large share of soy protein is mainly attributed to higher consumer acceptance level, presence of large number of manufacturers and their high scale of production, low cost than other types of plant proteins, increased demand for plant-based products, easy availability of raw materials, and large number of applications in various industries.

Enquire before buying: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/enquire-before-buying/cp_id=4985

Based on application, plant-based protein products commanded the largest share of the overall alternative protein market in 2019. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the high consumer demand for sustainable products, growing knowledge about the health benefits of plant protein, increasing health concerns over animal products and ingredients, increasing vegan population, and rising meat prices and clean label trend. However, the edible insect-based products are expected to witness a significant growth, owing to high nutritional value of insects, increasing demand for novel food products, growing familiarity with insects-as-food, growing acceptance of insects and insect-based food among people, and environmental sustainability with production and consumption of edible insects.

Geographically, North America commanded the largest share of the overall alternative protein market in 2019, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The large share of this region is mainly attributed to the well-established food and feed industry, rising concerns over animal products and protein, increasing vegan population, growing preference to meat alternatives, and technological advancement in food industry. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, mainly due to increasing protein rich diet awareness, increasing health consciousness, growing technological advancements in food & beverages industry, growing economy, and increasing raw material availability. Also, factors such as rising adoption of emerging technologies for product innovation, collaboration between international and domestic food companies, and presence of large number of players supports the growth of Asia Pacific market.

Some of the key players operating in the global alternative protein market are AgriProtein (South Africa), Ynsect (France), Enterra Feed Corporation (Canada), Protix (The Netherlands), Proti-Farm Holding NV (The Netherlands), Entomo Farms (Canada), Global Bugs Asia Co., Ltd. (Thailand), Aspire Food Group (U.S.), Tiny Farms (U.S.), EntoCube (Finland), EnviroFlight, LCC. (U.S.), Entofood Sdn Bhd. (Malaysia), Coalo Vally Farms (U.S.), Armstrong Cricket Farm Georgia (U.S.), Rocky Mountain Micro Ranch (U.S.), DIC Corporation (Japan), Cellana Inc. (U.S.), Taiwan Chlorella Manufacturing Company (China), Microalgaetech International Sdn Bhd (Malaysia), BlueBioTech Int. GmbH (Germany), Algatechologies Ltd. (Israel), Pond Technologies Inc. (Canada), E.I.D. - Parry (India) Limited (India), Tianjin Norland Biotech Co., Ltd (China), AlgaeCan Biotech Ltd. (Canada), Corbion NV (The Netherlands), Sun Chlorella Corporation (Japan), Parabel, Inc. (U.S.), Plantible Foods, Inc. (U.S.), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), Roquette Frères Le Romain (France), Ingredion Inc (U.S.), Kerry Group (Ireland), E.I. Dupont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Now foods (U.S.), Tate & Lyle Plc (U.K.), AXIOM Foods Inc. (U.S.), Burcon NutraScience Corporation (Canada), BENEO GmbH (Germany), Glanbia Plc (Ireland), Sotexpro (France), Farbest Brands (U.S.), and CHS Inc. (U.S.), Just, Inc. (U.S.), Mosa Meat (The Netherlands), Memphis Meats (U.S.), and MycoTechnology Inc. (U.S.) among others.

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/alternative-protein-market-4985/

Scope of the Report:

Alternative Protein Market by Stage/Type

Emerging Alternative Protein Insect Algae Duckweed Lab Meat

Adolescent Alternative Protein Pea Rice Corn Potato Others

Matured Alternative Protein Soy Wheat Canola Mushroom Mycoprotein Others



Alternative Protein Market by Application

Plant Protein Market, by Application Food and Beverages Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Bakery Meat Analogue Dairy and Dairy Alternatives Cereals and Snacks Beverages Others Animal Feed Nutrition and Health Supplement Pharmaceuticals Others Automatic

Insect Protein Market, By Application Value Added Whole Insects Animal and Pet Feed Products Value Added Insect Powder Insect Protein Bars and Protein Shakes Insect Baked Products and Snacks Insect Confectionaries Insect Beverages Others

Aquatic Plant Protein Market, by Application Food and Feed Nutraceutical Cosmetics Chemicals Others

Microbial Protein Market, By Application Dairy Alternatives Beverages Fermented Products Others

Cultured Meat Market, by Application Meatballs Burgers Sausages Hot Dogs Nuggets



Alternative Protein Market by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain The Netherland Belgium Denmark Finland Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Thailand South Korea Vietnam Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Rest of World Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM) Middle East and Africa



Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=4985

Browse more related reports:

Black Soldier Fly Market by Product Type (Protein Meal, Whole Dried Larvae, Oil, Biofertilizer, Live Insect, Chitin/Chitosan), Application (Animal Feed, Agriculture, Pet Food, Pharmaceutical, and Cosmetics), and Geography- Global Forecast to 2030

Plant Based Protein Market by Type (Soy Protein, Wheat Protein, Pea Protein, Potato Protein, Rice Protein, Corn Protein) and Application (Foods and Beverage, Animal Feed, Nutrition and Health Supplements, Pharmaceuticals) - Global Forecast to 2025



Frozen Bakery Market by Type (Breads, Pizza Crusts, Cakes and Pastries, Cookies, Donuts and Pies, Waffles), Product (Ready-to-Prove, Ready-to-Bake, Fully Baked), by Distribution Channel (Food Service, Retail, Industrial, and Online), Speciality Type (Low-Calories, Gluten Free, Organic, Fortified, Sugar Free, Other Specialty Types), End-User ( Artisans bakers, Hotel, Restaurants, and Catering, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Bakery Chains, Food Processing Industry) - Global Forecast to 2025



Soluble Dietary Fibers Market by Source, Type, and Application – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2023

Algal Pigments Market by Type (Beta Carotene, Astaxanthin, Fucoxanthin, Phycocyanin, Phycoerythrin), Application (Food and Beverages, Nutraceuticals, Aquaculture, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

Human Nutrition Market by Type (Vitamin, Probiotics, Proteins, Carbohydrates, Fatty Acid, Minerals), Age (Adult, Childhood), Population (Pediatric, Geriatric, Maternal), and Application (Dietary Supplement, Functional Nutrients) - Global Forecast to 2025

About Meticulous Research®

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze and present the critical market data with great attention to details.

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, with the help of its unique research methodologies, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa regions.

With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.





Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) +91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.