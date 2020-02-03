Optical Transceiver Market Report 2019: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis (2013-2024)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Optical Transceiver Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global optical transceiver market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 13% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the optical transceiver market looks promising with opportunities in the telecom, enterprise, and data center industries. The major drivers for this market are increasing internet penetration and data traffic, growing demand for smartphones and other connecting devices, and mainstream adoption of cloud computing.



This report includes more than 150 pages to help with your business decisions. The study includes the optical transceiver size and forecast for the global optical transceiver through 2024, segmented by foam factor, data rate, end use industry, distance, wave length, and the region.



Some of the optical transceiver companies profiled in this report include Finisar Corp., Accelink Technologies Co., Lumentum Holdings (Oclaro, Japan Inc.), Sumitomo Electric Industries, Foxconn Electronics, Neophotonics, Fujitsu Optical Components, Reflex Photonics, and Source Photonics.



Some features of the report include:

Market size estimates: Optical transceiver size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Optical transceiver size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use industry.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use industry. Segmentation analysis: Market size by various segments such as by foam factor, data rate, end use industry, distance, wave length, and region.

Market size by various segments such as by foam factor, data rate, end use industry, distance, wave length, and region. Regional analysis: Optical transceiver breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Optical transceiver breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications and regions for an optical transceiver in the optical transceiver.

Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications and regions for an optical transceiver in the optical transceiver. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for an optical transceiver in the optical transceiver.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for an optical transceiver in the optical transceiver. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Technology Landscape

2.1: Technology Background and Evolution

2.2: Technology and Application Mapping

2.3: Supply Chain



3. Technology Readiness

3.1: Technology Commercialization and Readiness

3.2: Drivers and Challenges in Optical Transceiver Technologies



4. Technology Trends and Opportunities

4.1: Optical Transceiver Market Opportunity

4.2: Technology Trends and Growth Forecasts

4.2.1: QSFP

4.2.2: CXP

4.2.3: CFP

4.2.4: SFP

4.2.5: CX4

4.2.6: Others

4.3: Technology Opportunities by Data Rate Segments

4.3.1: Less than 40G

4.3.2: 40G to 100G

4.3.3: Above 100G

4.4: Technology Opportunities by Application Segments

4.4.1: Data Center

4.4.1.1: Technology Trends and Forecast in Data Center

4.4.2 Telecommunication

4.4.2.1: Technology Trends and Forecast in Telecommunication

4.4.3 Enterprise

4.4.3.1: Technology Trends and Forecast in Enterprise



5. Technology Opportunity by Region

5.1: Global optical transceiver market by Region

5.2: North American Optical Transceiver Market

5.2.1: Market by Technology

5.2.2: Market by Application

5.5.2: United States Optical Transceiver Market

5.2.3: Canadian Optical Transceiver Market

5.2.4: Mexican Optical Transceiver Market

5.3: European Optical Transceiver Market

5.4: APAC Optical Transceiver Market

5.5: RoW Optical Transceiver Market



6. Companies / Ecosystem

6.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

6.2: Market Share Analysis

6.3: Geographical Reach

6.4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



7. Strategic Implications

7.1: Implications

7.2: Growth Opportunity Analysis

7.2.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Optical Transceiver Market by Technology..

7.2.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Optical Transceiver Market by Application

7.2.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Optical Transceiver Market by Data Rate

7.2.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Optical Transceiver Market by Region

7.3: Emerging Trends in the Global Optical Transceiver Market

7.4: Strategic Analysis

7.4.1: New Product Development

7.4.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Optical Transceiver Market

7.4.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Optical Transceiver Market.



8. Company Profiles of Leading Players

8.1: Finiser Corp.

8.2: Accelink Technologies Co. Ltd.

8.3: Lumentum

8.4: Sumitomo Electric Industries

8.5: Foxconn Electronics Inc.

8.6: Neo Photonics Corp.

8.7: Fujitsu Optical Components Limited

8.8: Reflex Photonics

8.9: Source Photonics Inc.

8.10: Shenzhen JHA Technology Co. Ltd.

8.11: Optocom Corporation

8.12: Shenzhen, E-link China Technology Co. Ltd. (E-link)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2iz2ny

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.