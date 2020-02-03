Global Invasive Fungal Infection (IFI) Market by Disease Type, Pipeline Drugs, Region and Country - Forecast to 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Invasive Fungal Infection (IFI) Market - Analysis By Disease Type, Pipeline Drugs, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insight, Competition and Forecast (2019-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Invasive Fungal Infection Market was valued at USD 6,103.5 Million in the year 2018.



The rise in population suffering from HIV/AIDS, discovery and advancement of pipeline drugs and facilities provided by hospitals in intensive care units for those who have undergone surgery, surge in chemotherapy and increase in use of broad spectrum antibiotics and global economic growth is going to accelerate the invasive fungal infection market. Introduction of advanced medicines has already proven to be constructive as it directly improves the health of immuno-compromised patient and enhances the life expectancy of a patient.



The Invasive Fungal Infection market has been estimated to witness growth in future primarily because of surging demand for low-cost pipeline products and increase in use of broad-spectrum antibiotics which makes fungi resistant to various medicines and to opt for the low-cost medicines whose effect can last longer than the traditional medicines.



A number of companies are offering variety of antibiotics which have decreased the resistance of several medicines, thus increasing the incidence of invasive fungal infection. In addition, rising investment by major leading Invasive Antifungal manufacturers in various regions with demand for effective and low cost product and focus of government on educating people about the care taken during the stay in ICU after undergoing solid organ transplantation with various government powered awareness programs that are being run with an aim to eradicate diseases, has been anticipated to spur the market growth during the forecast period.



Scope of the Report

There report analyzes the Global Invasive Fungal Infection Market By Diseases (Candidemia and invasive Candidiasis, Intra-abdominal candidiasis (Candida Peritonitis), Cryptococcal Meningitis, Histoplasmosis Disseminated, Histoplasmosis Acute Pulmonary, Invasive aspergillosis, Invasive Rhinosinusitis, Mucormycosis, Pneumocystis Pneumonia, Others).

The Global Invasive Fungal Infection Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW) and By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, China, South Korea, Japan, India).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT, Porter and Market Attractiveness charts. Market Attractiveness charts have been presented by diseases and by region. Additionally, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report provides a detailed pipeline analysis of drugs being developed to cure the problem of Invasive Fungal Infection.

The report tracks competitive developments,market share analysis, strategies and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Cidara, Basilea Pharmaceutica, Pfizer, GlaxoSmith Kline, Bayer AG, Abott, Merck & Co., Astellas Pharma Inc., F2G - The Rare Fungal Disease Company, Scynexis Inc

The report presents the analysis of Global Invasive Fungal Infection Market for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Scope & Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations

2.1 Both Healthcare Providers and Public Health Agencies to Improve Diagnostics

2.2 Escalate the Awareness Among the Population of APAC Region



3. Global Invasive Fungal Infection Product Outlook



4. Global Invasive Fungal Infection Market: Sizing, Growth, Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2014-2024



5. Global Invasive Fungal Infection Market Segmentation By Diseases

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Invasive Fungal Infection Market: By Diseases

5.2 Candidaemia and Invasive Candiasis - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)

5.3 Intra-abdominal Candiasis (Candida Peritonitis) - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)

5.4 Cryptococcal Meningitis - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)

5.5 Histoplasmosis Disseminated - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)

5.6 Histoplasmosis Acute Pulmonary - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)

5.7 Invasive Aspergillosis - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)

5.8 Invasive Rhinosinusitis - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)

5.9 Mucormycosis - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)

5.10 Pneumocystis Pneumonia - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)

5.11 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)



6. Global Invasive Fungal Infection Market: Regional Analysis

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Invasive Fungal Infection: By Region



7. North America Invasive Fungal Infection Market: Segmentation By Diseases (2019-2024)



8. Europe Invasive Fungal Infection Market: Segmentation By Diseases (2019-2024)



9. Asia-Pacific Invasive Fungal Infection Market: Segmentation By Diseases (2019-2024)



10. Rest of the World Invasive Fungal Infection Market: Segmentation By Diseases (2019-2024)



11. Global Invasive Fungal Infection Market Dynamics

11.1 Global Invasive Fungal Infection Market Drivers

11.2 Global Invasive Fungal Infection Market Restraints

11.3 Global Invasive Fungal Infection Market Trends



12. Pipeline Drugs Analysis - Invasive Fungal Infection



13. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

13.1.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Invasive Fungal Infection Market - By Diseases (Year 2024)

13.1.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Invasive Fungal Infection Market - By Region (Year 2024)



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Share Analysis

14.2 SWOT Analysis

14.3 Porter's Five Force Analysis



15. Company Analysis (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

15.1 Cidara Therapeutics

15.2 Basilea Pharmaceutica

15.3 Pfizer

15.4 GlaxoSmithKline

15.5 Bayer AG

15.6 Abbott

15.7 Merck & Co

15.8 Astellas Pharma Inc.

15.9 F2G - the Rare Fungal Disease Company

15.10 Scynexis Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yuubv3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.