Global Women's Innerwear Market, 2014-2024 - Analysis by Price, Product, Distribution Channel and Region

The Global Women Innerwear Market was valued at USD 31,387.67 Million in the year 2018.



Countries such as India, China, Japan, Korea, Russia, Thailand are likely to witness rising demand in the forecast period of 2019-2024. China has been a leading exporter to North America, European countries throughout the historical period and the reason being availability of eminent quality of intimate wear in a reasonable price which is attracting a vast customer base in the regions.



Among the product types, Upper Innerwear has been estimated to propel the market growth globally mainly because of wide penetration of branded products with a number of manufacturers offering women innerwear clubbed with demand arising from consumers in order to keep themselves in trend or fashion across the world.



The increase in the number of tech-savvy customers, online and offline availability of branded products worldwide, changing lifestyle, increased consumer's attention towards their physical appearances, increase in women participants in sports and physical fitness are some of the factors driving the market growth of women innerwear market globally.



In addition, rising investment in Research and Development of the product by major leading women innerwear manufacturers in various regions with enhanced availability of comfortable fabrics is one of the major factors driving the market growth. Additionally, rising grooming awareness for self-presentation and using skin friendly innerwear has been anticipated to spur the market growth during the forecast period.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the global women innerwear market by Price (Super Premium, Premium, Mid-market, Economy, Low/Basic Segment).

The global women innerwear market has been analysed by Product Type (Upper Innerwear, Bottom Innerwear, Others).

The report assesses the global women innerwear market by distribution channel (Online, Offline).

The global women innerwear market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, RoW) and By Country (USA, Canada, Italy, France, UK, Germany, China, India, Japan, South Korea).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. The attractiveness of the market has been presented by price, distribution channel, product type and by region. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Hanes Brands Inc., Jockey International, Inc, L Brands, Berlei, Triumph International, Zivame, Wacoal Holdings Corp, Lise Charmel, Embry Holdings Limited and MAS Holdings.

The report presents the analysis of women innerwear market for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Scope & Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations

2.1 Innovation in the Product Market

2.2 Enhancement in Marketing Strategies



3. Global Women Innerwear Market Product Outlook



4. Global Women Innerwear Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2014-2024

4.2 Global Industrial Economic and Statistics



5. Global Women Innerwear Market Segmentation By Price

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Women Innerwear: By Price

5.2 Super premium - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)

5.3 Premium - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)

5.4 Mid market - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)

5.5 Economy - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024

5.6 Low/Basic - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)



6. Global Women Innerwear Market Segmentation By Product type

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Women Innerwear: By Product type

6.2 Upper Innerwear - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)

6.3 Bottom Innerwear - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)

6.4 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)



7. Global Women Innerwear Market Segmentation By Sales Channel

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Women Innerwear: By Saes Channel

7.2 Online - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)

7.3 Offline - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)



8. Global Women Innerwear Market: Regional Analysis

8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Women Innerwear Market By Region



9. North America Women Innerwear Market: Segmentation By Price, Product type, Sales Channel (2019-2024)



10. Europe Women Innerwear Market: Segmentation By Price, Product type, Sales Channel (2019-2024)



11. Asia-Pacific Women Innerwear Market: Segmentation By Price, Product type, Sales Channel (2019-2024)



12. Rest of the World Women Innerwear Market: By Price, Product type, Sales Channel (2019-2024)



13. Global Women Innerwear Market Dynamics

13.1 Global Women Innerwear Market Drivers

13.2 Global Women Innerwear Market Restraints

13.3 Global Women Innerwear Market Trends



14. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

14.1 Market Attractiveness

14.1.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Women Innerwear Market - By Price (Year 2024)

14.1.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Women Innerwear Market - By Product Type (Year 2024)

14.1.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Women Innerwear Market - By Sales Channel (Year 2024)

14.1.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Women Innerwear Market - By Region, By Value (Year 2024)



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1 Porter's Five Force Analysis

15.2 SWOT Analysis

15.3 Market Share of Leading Global Companies

15.4 Product Benchmarking

15.5 Competitive Landscape



16. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

16.1 Hanes Brands Inc.

16.2 Jockey International Inc.

16.3 L Brands

16.4 Berlei

16.5 Triumph International

16.6 Zivame

16.7 Wacoal Holdings Corp

16.8 Lise Charmel

16.9 Embry Holdings Limited

16.10 MAS Holdings



