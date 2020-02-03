2020 Federal 100 Award Winners Announced

/EIN News/ -- MCLEAN, VA, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FCW, published by Public Sector 360, a division of 1105 Media, Inc., is pleased to announce the winners of the 31st annual Federal 100 Awards.





The Federal 100 Awards are presented to government and industry leaders who have played a pivotal role in how the federal government acquires, develops and manages IT. Award recipients will be honored at the Federal 100 Awards Gala on March 19th at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Washington, D.C.

This year’s winners include 44 individuals from civilian agencies, 26 from defense agencies and the intelligence community, four from the legislative branch and 26 from the private sector. The awards recognize accomplishments from across the federal IT community, ranging from privacy standards and cloud security to citizen service and intelligent automation. The complete list of winners is included below, and can also be found at http://fed100.com.

"One of the wonderful things about the Federal 100 is the way the winners illustrate the vast range of innovation that's taking place in government," FCW Editor-in-Chief Troy K. Schneider said. "Reading through all the nominations, and then watching our judges select the best of the best, is the highlight of my year. It's a great reminder of the impact an outstanding individual can have."

Federal 100 winners are nominated by FCW readers and are chosen by a select panel of government and industry leaders – most of whom are past Fed 100 winners themselves. The complete list of the 2020 winners can be found at http://www.Fed100.com.

Detailed winner profiles will be featured on FCW.com in early March, and will appear in the March/April print and digital issues of FCW.

