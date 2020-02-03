L Brands Declares Cash Dividend

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) announced today the declaration of its regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share payable on March 6, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 21, 2020. This is the company’s 181st consecutive quarterly dividend.



ABOUT L BRANDS:

L Brands, through Victoria’s Secret, PINK and Bath & Body Works, is an international company. The company operates 2,944 company-owned specialty stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Greater China, and its brands are also sold in 700 franchised locations worldwide. The company’s products are also available online at www.VictoriasSecret.com and www.BathandBodyWorks.com.

For further information, please contact:

L Brands: Investor Relations Media Relations Amie Preston Tammy Roberts Myers (614) 415-6704 (614) 415-7072 apreston@lb.com communications@lb.com



