Global Luxury Handbag Market Outlook Report, 2020-2025 - The Market was Valued at $59.35 Billion in 2019

The Global Luxury Handbag Market was valued at USD 59,352.05 million in the year 2019.



Countries such as China, Japan, Brazil, Mexico are expected to witness rising demand of high end handbags in the forecast period of 2020-2025. Europe is the largest market of high end items followed by North America. Luxury products Made-in Italy are progressively esteemed by True-Luxury purchasers, increasingly gaining attention among millennials and Chinese purchasers. The reason being availability of eminent, rapid product innovation in the handbags industry, inclination and interest towards individualism and changing lifestyle.



The manufacturers of luxury handbags are constantly attempting to develop their product in terms of shapes, color shades, and weight to meet the differed needs of buyers. Also, Research and Development of the product by major leading global handbag manufacturers in various regions with enhanced availability of bags facilitating the market growth. Additionally, rising self-individualism has been anticipated to spur the market growth during the forecast period.



Among the regions, Europe, followed by North America and APAC, will account for the largest market share owing to rise in internet penetration and number of well-informed buyers, augmented demand for innovative designs of bags introduced in the market, high spending on high end items and increasing penetration of online sales channel.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses Global Luxury Handbag Market By Value and By Volume.

The report analyses Global Luxury Handbag Market By Type (Shoulder bags, Tote Bags, Briefcases, Others).

The report assesses the Global Luxury Handbag Market By Sales Channel (Online and Offline).

The Global Luxury Handbag Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific) and By Country (USA, Italy, France, China, Japan).

Pricing analysis has been done for the leading handbag brands.

The attractiveness of the market has been presented By Type and Sales Channel. Additionally, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The companies analysed in the report include Louis Vuitton Mot Hennessy (LVMH), GUCCI, Prada, Burberry, Chanel, Coach, HERMS, Capri Holdings Limited, Tory Burch LLC, MANU Atelier.

The report presents the analysis of Luxury Handbag market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Topics Covered



1. Research Methodology and Executive Summary

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Global Luxury Handbag Market: Sizing and Forecast

3.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-2025

3.2 Market Size, By Volume, Year 2015-2025



4. Global Luxury Handbag Market Segmentation - By Type, By Sales Channel

4.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Luxury Handbag: By Type

4.2 Shoulder Bags - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

4.3 Tote Bags - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

4.4 Briefcases - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

4.3 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



5. Global Luxury Handbag Market Segmentation - By Sales Channel

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Luxury Handbag: By Sales Channel

5.2 Online - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.3 Offline - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



6. Global Luxury Handbag Market: Regional Analysis

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Luxury Handbag: By Region



7. Americas Luxury Handbag Market: Segmentation By Type, Sales Channel (2015-2025)



8. Europe Luxury Handbag Market: Segmentation By Type, By Sales Channel (2015-2025)



9. Asia-Pacific Luxury Handbag Market: Segmentation By Type, By Sales Channel (2015-2025)



10. Global Luxury Handbag Market Dynamics

10.1 Drivers

10.2 Restraints

10.3 Trends



11. Market Attractiveness

11.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Luxury Handbag Market - By Type, 2025

11.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Luxury Handbag Market - By Sales Channel, 2025

11.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Luxury Handbag Market - By Region, By Value, 2025



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Landscape of Leading Manufacturers

12.2 Pricing Analysis

12.3 Market Share Analysis



13. Company Analysis

13.1 Louis Vuitton Mot Hennessy (LVMH)

13.2 GUCCI

13.3 Prada

13.4 Burberry

13.5 Chanel

13.6 Coach

13.7 HERMS

13.8 Capri Holdings Limited

13.9 Tory Burch LLC

13.10 MANU Atelier



