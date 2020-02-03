Global Mattress Market: Insights, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mattress Market - Analysis By Product Type (Innerspring, Latex, Memory Foam, Others), By Size, By End User, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insight, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Mattress Market was valued at USD 29,492.37 million in the year 2019.



Escalating expenditure in product innovation with availability of various types of mattresses in emerging economies supported by ever changing consumers' sleeping pattern and growing demand for memory foam and latex mattresses has been anticipated to infuse growth in the market for mattresses during the forecasting period of 2020-2025.



Under the product segment, innerspring mattress are anticipated to witness the largest market share owing to wide spread availability of such mattresses by various leading manufacturers followed by growing investment in online channel of distribution in order to expand their geographical reach. This is supported by focus on research and development of mattresses in order to offer better quality and comfort to consumers.



King size mattresses and domestic users account for the largest market share under size and end user segment respectively, chiefly on the back of growing investment in construction of houses and escalating number of nuclear families globally.



Among the regions, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America and Europe likely to hold major market share owing to enhanced household furnishing expenditure with presence of huge consumer base and global manufacturers focusing on expanding their geographical reach to tap the market potential and occupy a considerable market share.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the mattress market at global, regional and country levels.

The report analyses the Mattress Market By Product Type (Innerspring, Latex, Memory Foam, Others).

The report assesses the Mattress market By Size (King, Queen, Full, Others).

The report further estimate the Mattress market By End User (Domestic and Commercial).

The Global Mattress Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific) and By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, China, India).

The attractiveness of the market has been presented by Region, Product Type, Size and End User. Additionally, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Sleep Number Corporation, Simmons Bedding Company LLC, Tempur Sealy International Inc., Relyon Limited, McRoskey Mattress Company, Paramount Bed Holdings Co. Ltd., Sealy Corporation, Saatva Inc., Casper Sleep Inc, Leggett and Platt Inc.

The report presents the analysis of Mattress market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Topics Covered



1. Research Methodology and Executive Summary

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations

2.1 Focus on Offering Smart Beds and Hybrid Mattresses

2.2 Focus on Online Mattress Channels



3. Mattress Market: Product Outlook



4. Global Mattress Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-2025



5. Global Mattress Market Segmentation - By Product Type, By Size, By End User

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Mattress Market: By Product Type

5.1.1 Innerspring - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.1.2 Latex - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.1.3 Memory Foam - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.1.4 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Mattress Market : By Size

5.2.1 King - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.2.2 Queen - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.2.3 Full - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.2.4 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.3 Competitive Scenario of Global Mattress Market: By End User

5.3.1 Domestic - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.3.2 Commercial - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



6. Global Mattress Market: Regional Analysis

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Mattress Market: By Region



7. North America Mattress Market: Segmentation By Product Type, By Size, By End User (2015-2025)



8. Europe Mattress Market: Segmentation By Product Type, By Size, By End User (2015-2025)



9. Asia Pacific Mattress Market: Segmentation By Product Type, By Size, By End User (2015-2025)



10. Global Mattress Market Dynamics

10.1 Drivers

10.2 Restraints

10.3 Trends



11. Market Attractiveness

11.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Mattress Market - By Product Type, 2025

11.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Mattress Market - By Size, 2025

11.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Mattress Market - By End User, 2025

11.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Mattress Market - By Region, 2025



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Major Technological Innovations and Mergers & Acquisitions

12.2 Major Mattress Brands

12.3 Market Share Analysis of Leading Mattress Manufacturers



13. Company Analysis

13.1 Sleep Number Corporation

13.2 Simmons Bedding Company LLC

13.3 Tempur Sealy International Inc.

13.4 Relyon Limited

13.5 McRoskey Mattress Company

13.6 Paramount Bed Holdings Co. Ltd.

13.7 Sealy Corporation

13.8 Saatva Inc.

13.9 Casper Sleep Inc.

13.10 Leggett and Platt Inc.



