NetworkNewsWire Becomes Official NewsWire of the IPO Podcast Series

Brett Heimann, Director of Digital Marketing for Channelchek, states, “We are pleased to have the support of NetworkNewsWire as we widen the distribution of our ‘IPO Podcast Series.’ The series is an exciting opportunity to connect our audience to the ideas of talented businessmen and women, and we’re glad to have the considerable abilities of NetworkNewsWire to further our reach.”

The podcast is directed and hosted by Brant Pinvidic. Originally a Hollywood producer, Pinvidic has pursued his passion for business by becoming a C-level business consultant. Pinvidic merges his Hollywood talents with his business expertise in the “IPO Podcast Series,” seeking out individuals who have found success in order to celebrate their accomplishments and highlight what they learned along the way.

The “IPO Podcast Series” explores the ideas, people and opportunities behind thriving organizations. Each “IPO” episode is made up of an informative opening, followed by an interview between Pinvidic and a successful business creator. This series already boasts a variety of high-powered guests, including Kathy Ireland, Rob Lowe, and King Bach. The “IPO Podcast Series” can be found on the Channelchek website, as well as on iTunes and other podcast services.

“NetworkNewsWire doubles as a financial news outlet and a content distribution company,” explains Jonathan Keim, Communications Director of NetworkNewsWire. “With each episode launch, we are leveraging our network of 5,000-plus downstream partners for amplification beyond our own dedicated followings. We appreciate the opportunity to further grow our collaboration with Noble Capital Markets.”

About Channelchek

In 2018, Noble Capital Markets (“Noble”) launched www.channelchek.com , a new investment community dedicated exclusively to small and micro-cap companies and their industries. Channelchek is tailored to meet the needs of self-directed investors and financial professionals. It is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 6,000 emerging growth companies are listed on the site, with growing content including webcasts, podcasts, and balanced news.

Noble is a research-driven boutique investment bank that has supported small and micro-cap companies since 1984. As a FINRA and SEC licensed broker dealer, Noble provides institutional-quality equity research, merchant and investment banking, wealth management and order execution services.

About NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) is a financial news and content distribution company, one of 40+ brands within our InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), that provides: (1) access to a network of wire services via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact; (4) social media distribution via IBN to 1+ million followers; and (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions. As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience comprising investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content, and information converge.

