Novel coronavirus – where to find information

EFSA is not currently involved in the response to the novel coronavirus outbreak in China since food has not been identified as a likely source or route of transmission of the virus.

This is an emerging, rapidly evolving situation with ongoing outbreak investigations. There are many unknowns regarding the virulence and pathogenicity of the virus, the severity of its effects, transmission patterns, reservoir and source of infection. The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) is closely monitoring the outbreak and providing risk assessments to guide EU Member States and the European Commission in their response activities. The World Health Organization is coordinating global efforts.

The first reports of cases of acute respiratory syndrome in the Chinese municipality of Wuhan were made in late December 2019. Chinese authorities identified a novel coronavirus, not previously observed in humans, as the main causative agent. The outbreak has rapidly evolved affecting other parts of the globe with the first cases in the EU confirmed in January 2020.

For more information, including frequently asked questions: https://ec.europa.eu/health/coronavirus_en