OpSec Security Appoints Selva Selvaratnam CEO

/EIN News/ -- LANCASTER, Pa., Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpSec Security , the global leader in anti-counterfeiting and brand protection solutions, appoints Dr. Selva Selvaratnam Chief Executive Officer effective February 1, 2020.



Dr. Selvaratnam follows the transition of Richard (Rich) Cremona, OpSec Security CEO since 2014, who will assume the position of Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, OpSec Security.

Dr. Selvaratnam is an entrepreneur who, following the sale of his own business, has held several executive C-level positions within the Software and Security Solutions industry with such firms as De La Rue, HID Global and Assa Abloy. His global experience in growing technology companies will help form the strategy to OpSec’s considerable aspirations for growth and product leadership in the markets in which it operates.

In addition to the legacy OpSec Security authentication business, Dr. Selvaratnam will oversee OpSec Online, the combination of OpSec’s online brand protection unit with the MarkMonitor AntiCounterfeiting, AntiPiracy and AntiFraud units acquired on January 3, 2020.

About OpSec Security

For nearly forty years, brands, institutions, and governments around the world have relied on OpSec to ensure the integrity of goods and documents. In a world of rising fraud and black-market alternatives, we are the layer of truth that powers revenue-generating relationships. This is only possible through a unique combination of proven security experience, deep industry expertise, the market’s broadest range of solutions, and a commitment to digital and physical integration leadership. For brands that depend on sustained relationships with customers, OpSec secures integrity, enhances loyalty, and protects revenue. For more information please visit www.opsecsecurity.com . Follow OpSec on Twitter @OpSecSecurity , Facebook and LinkedIn .





