LPL Financial Welcomes OSJ Salvatore Dispenziere, Elite Retirement Consultants

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC , a leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealer, today announced that Office of Supervisory Jurisdiction (OSJ) manager and financial advisor Salvatore Dispenziere III and a team of six financial advisors have joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer and corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) platforms. They reported having collectively served approximately $225 million in brokerage and advisory assets*. They join from Sagepoint Financial, part of the Advisor Group network of broker-dealers.



Dispenziere is president of Sparta, N.J.-based Elite Retirement Consultants, where his primary focus is helping individuals and business owners grow, preserve and tax-efficiently distribute their retirement assets. Comprehensive, integrated financial planning is at the heart of his business, he said. As manager of an Office of Supervisory Jurisdiction, Dispenziere works closely with financial advisors Nuri Gunes Jr., David Buys II and Enrico Brex, all part of the Elite team, as well as financial advisors Patrick Bivona, Ken Rosenblum and Mark Likes who operate individual practices.

Community service is a priority for the Elite team. “We are devoted to giving back to our community, helping to raise awareness for special needs children and to also support their families and teachers,” said Dispenziere, a trustee for the Newton Medical Center Foundation. He founded ERC Charities in 2017 to raise awareness for autism.

Dispenziere built his business through referrals, mergers and acquisitions. He is looking to expand the firm beyond New Jersey and believes LPL’s expansive network will help him connect with other advisors who may be interested in partnering with him or selling their practice.

“In the industry today, you’re seeing more and more firms consolidating or merging to get the cost and efficiency benefits of scale. I want to expand the footprint of the practice, and having LPL behind us puts us in a position for future growth and also provides enhanced resources and support that will benefit the business and our clients. We believe the technology and service, in particular, will bring a lot of value to our practice,” Dispenziere said, noting that he is especially impressed with LPL’s consolidated reporting and client statements, which make it easier to communicate with clients and share progress.

Rich Steinmeier, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, Business Development, said, “We welcome Salvatore and his team of advisors to LPL. We are committed to supporting their goals to build more value with clients and grow their business. LPL’s size and scale are a great advantage to our advisors. We are able to provide a turn-key end-to-end M&A solution that helps our advisor execute an acquisition strategy, which includes practice valuations, acquisition financing and integration support. On top of that, LPL will continue making investments in innovative capabilities and resources to improve the way our advisors work with their clients to help drive success. We look forward to a longtime partnership with Salvatore and his network of advisors.”

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial ( https://www.lpl.com ) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer**. We serve independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

