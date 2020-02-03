CognitiveScale Named a Finalist for 2020 SXSW Innovation Awards

The Trusted AI Company recognized for Cortex Certifai in AI & Machine Learning Category

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CognitiveScale , The Trusted AI Company, today announced that its Cortex Certifai product was selected as a finalist for the​ 23r​d ​annual ​SXSW Innovation Awards, taking place Monday, March 16 at 6 p.m. CT at the Austin Convention Center (Ballroom D) during the South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference and Festivals (March 13-22, 2020).



CognitiveScale is a finalist under the​ ​AI & Machine Learning category for Cortex Certifai, the world’s first automated scanner for black-box AI models that detects and scores vulnerabilities in most types of machine learning and statistical models. The SXSW Innovation Awards recognize and celebrate the most exciting tech developments in the connected world.

In advance of the Awards Ceremony, finalists will have the opportunity to exhibit their work at the Innovation Awards Finalist Showcase​ Saturday, March 14 from noon to 6 p.m. CT, at the Austin Convention Center (Exhibit Hall 1). The Finalist Showcase offers SXSW Interactive, Music, Film, and Platinum badgeholders a first look at the most exciting tech developments, including achievements in AI and machine learning, health technology, robotics and hardware, wearable tech, and virtual and augmented reality, plus a chance to place their votes for the People’s Choice Award. Registered media and official Finalist Judges will have exclusive access to the Showcase and finalist demos that morning, from 11 a.m. to noon CT.

Of hundreds of applications submitted, CognitiveScale’s Cortex Certifai was one of 65 finalists selected across 13 categories by a panel of judges comprised of industry peers and experts. Each entry was graded on four criteria: creativity, form, function and overall experience. The Finalist Showcase provides an in-person experience for the judges to complete their second round of voting to determine the winner of all 13 categories. Categories include: AI & Machine Learning, Climate, Culture, & Social Impact, Health, Med, & BioTech, Innovation in Connecting People, Music & Audio Innovation, New Economy, Robotics & Hardware, Smart Cities, Transportation, & Logistics, Speculative Design, Student Innovation, Visual Media Experience, Wearable Tech, and XR.

The winners in each of the 13 categories, plus additional honors (Best of Show, People’s Choice, the David Carr Prize, and the SXSW Hall of Fame) will be awarded at the 23rd annual SXSW Innovation Awards presented by ​Sprinklr ​Monday, March 16, 2020.

“Globally, governments and tech companies are calling for regulation of AI, but to effectively regulate the black box models, there has to be a standard for measuring the levels of bias, explainability and fairness within them,” said Matt Sanchez, founder and CTO of CognitiveScale. “Cortex Certifai empowers any enterprise with the first composite risk score for any black box decisioning model -- the AI Trust Index. We are extremely proud that the SXSW Innovation Awards have recognized Cortex Certifai for its ability to offer trust-as-a-service that will empower the AI and machine learning industries to continue to innovate.”

CognitiveScale Cortex Certifai is a first-to-market solution that enables trust-as-a-service on any cloud platform. The solution helps enterprises detect and manage risks in automated decisioning systems by answering pressing questions, such as: How did the AI system predict what it predicted? If a person got an unfavorable outcome from the models, what can they do to change that? Has the model been unfair to a particular group? How easily can the model be fooled?

AI Trust Index, the first-ever composite risk score for black-box decision making models, is based on six dimensions: Effectiveness, fairness, explainability, robustness, data quality and compliance. The AI Trust Index gives executives, compliance staff and AI developers a common and universally understood language so that organizations are better equipped to meet the growing customer need for visibility and control of automated decisioning systems.

“SXSW is thrilled to honor this year’s most innovative projects and give each finalist the opportunity to showcase their inventions to all SXSW attendees through demos at the Finalist Showcase,” said Hugh Forrest, Chief Programming Officer, SXSW.

For more information about the SXSW Innovation Awards and to view the complete list of 2020 finalists, visit ​ www.sxsw.com/awards/innovation-awards/​ .

To learn more about CognitiveScale’s Cortex Certifai, please visit: https://info.cognitivescale.com/certifai-beta-list-trusted-ai .

About CognitiveScale

CognitiveScale is an enterprise AI software company with solutions that helps customers win with intelligent, transparent and trusted AI/ML powered digital systems.

Our Cortex software and industry AI accelerators enable businesses to rapidly build, operate and evolve intelligent, transparent and trusted AI systems on any cloud. The company's award-winning software is being used by global leaders in banking, insurance, healthcare and digital commerce to increase user engagement, improve employee expertise and productivity, and protect brand and digital infrastructure from AI Business risks.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, CognitiveScale has offices in New York, London and Hyderabad, India, and is funded by Norwest Venture Partners, Intel Capital, IBM Watson, M12 (Microsoft) Ventures, Anthem and USAA.

About SXSW

SXSW dedicates itself to helping creative people achieve their goals. Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is best known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of the interactive, film and music industries. An essential destination for global professionals, the event features sessions, showcases, screenings, exhibitions, and a variety of networking opportunities. SXSW proves that the most unexpected discoveries happen when diverse topics and people come together. SXSW 2020 will take place March 13-22, 2020. For more information, please visit sxsw.com​. To register for the event, please visit ​ sxsw.com/attend​ .

SXSW 2020 is sponsored by White Claw, American Express and ​The Austin Chronicle​.

Media Contacts

Lacy Talton

Blast PR on behalf of CognitiveScale

lacy@blastpr.com

252-467-5220

Brooke Bauguess

Violet Kai Inc. on behalf of SXSW

brooke@violetkaipr.com

310-863-0278



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.