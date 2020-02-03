Qubole Named Winner in 2019-20 Cloud Awards

International Cloud Computing Awards Program announces final winners

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qubole , a leader in multi-cloud data processing for advanced analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence, has been declared the winner of the Best Cloud Business Intelligence or Analytics Solution this week in the international Cloud Computing Awards program, The Cloud Awards.

Since 2011, The Cloud Awards program has sought excellence in cloud computing, showcasing finalists and winners spanning the entire globe. Categories for the 2019-20 Cloud Awards also include “Security Innovation of the Year,” “Best Software as a Service,” and “Best Cloud Automation Solution.”

“Since our founding, Qubole has been fully committed to giving our customers a best-of-breed cloud analytics solution, and this recognition is an important validator of our success and continued innovation,” said Ashish Thusoo, co-founder and CEO at Qubole. “As more and more companies turn to hybrid- and multi-cloud environments for their applications and analytics, the need for an agile, adaptable, cloud-native data platform is more critical than ever. This award cements our position at the forefront of leveraging cloud technologies, and we can’t wait to build on our growth in 2020.”

“Qubole is a deserving winner in this year’s Cloud Awards program, not merely showing a dedication and commitment to excellence, but one fuelled by an unmatched passion for innovation,” said James Williams, Head of Operations for The Cloud Awards. “Judging is incredibly difficult, and with the addition of extra materials showcasing client successes and testimonials, it’s never been clearer to see how intelligent use of cloud technologies has made so much more possible in business. In this final list, you will see blue-chips vying for recognition alongside start-ups, and organizations from across the world being represented. It’s truly a testament to what the Cloud Awards program is all about.”

Hundreds of organizations entered the Cloud Awards, with entries coming from across the globe, covering the Americas, Australia, Europe and the Middle East. You can view the full shortlist here: https://www.cloud-awards.com/cloud-computing-awards/.

The Cloud Awards will return with a new Cloud Computing program in late 2020 to continue its recognition of excellence in cloud computing.

The Software as a Service Awards program is currently accepting entries for its Spring 2020 program at https://www.cloud-awards.com/software-as-a-service-awards/ .

