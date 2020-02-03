Dresner Advisory Services Announces 2019 Technology Innovation Awards

Presented to Top Ranked Vendors in Annual Wisdom of Crowds Thematic Market Studies

/EIN News/ -- NASHUA, N.H., Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Advisory Services today announced the winners of its 2019 Technology Innovation Awards. The Technology Innovation Awards are presented to the top ranked vendors in Dresner Advisory’s 2019 Wisdom of Crowds® series of thematic market studies. The annual thematic reports are based on data collected from end users and provide a real-world perspective on various technical capabilities related to the business intelligence (BI) and analytics markets.



“Our annual thematic research focuses on current user behaviors, priorities, and intentions,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. “The studies also contain a close examination of the supplier market which includes a ranking of leading providers who offer the most comprehensive solutions in these significant technical areas. Congratulations to all the 2019 Technology Innovation award winners.”

Topics in the 2019 Wisdom of Crowds thematic research include Big Data Analytics, Cloud Computing + BI, Data Catalog, Data Preparation, Data Science + Machine Learning, Embedded BI, IoT Intelligence®, Location Intelligence, Sales Planning, and Self-Service BI. Each report examines current deployment trends, user intentions, and industry capabilities.

Big Data Analytics: systems that enable end-user access to and analysis of data contained and managed within the Hadoop ecosystem.

Winners: Domo, Logi Analytics, Google

Cloud Computing + BI: the technologies, tools, and solutions that support one or more cloud deployment models.

Winners: Domo, Salesforce, Information Builders

Data Catalog: technologies that focus upon the user requirements to locate and leverage metadata, data, models, and data elements within an organization. Data catalog features include both governance and collaborative capabilities.

Winners: Alation, Pyramid Analytics, Domo

Data Preparation: the capability for a variety of users – both business and IT – to model, prepare, and combine data prior to analysis.

Winners: Trifacta, Information Builders

Data Science + Machine Learning: includes statistics, modeling, machine learning, and data mining to analyze facts to make predictions about future or otherwise unknown events.

Winner: Google

Embedded Business Intelligence: the technological capability to include BI features and functions as an inherent part of another application.

Winners: Logi Analytics, MicroStrategy, Information Builders

IoT Intelligence®: the technologies/capabilities required to analyze Internet of Things (IoT) data collected through a network of physical objects embedded with electronics, software and sensors.

Winners: Information Builders

Location Intelligence: a specific form of business intelligence where location or geography are the primary dimensions used for analysis and are conducted predominantly by viewing data points overlaid onto an interactive map.

Winners: Tableau, Information Builders

Sales Planning: the monitoring and management of information surrounding the planning activity of the sales function, sometimes called revenue planning.

Winners: Board, Jedox, Host Analytics (now Planful)

Self-Service BI: builds upon collaborative business intelligence and user governance to create an environment where users can easily create and share insights in a managed and consistent fashion.

Winners: Domo, Salesforce, Tableau, Pyramid Analytics

The Wisdom of Crowds thematic market studies are available for purchase at www.dresneradvisory.com .

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI) and related areas.

