How Office 365 end-user experience affects the organization’s productivity

Organizations shifting to Office 365 rely heavily on it as the foundation for their operational ecosystem. They require certain minimum levels of acceptable performance as means to ensure productivity and profitability.

Read this whitepaper to learn:

Why monitoring and measuring the user experience is crucial to the success of Office 365 adoption

The five specific stages within an Office 365 deployment that should include assessing the user experience

How monitoring the user experience should be done to lower the total cost of Office 365 ownership while improving organizational productivity

The white paper can be downloaded for free at https://hubs.ly/H0mQCgC0

About GSX Solutions

GSX Solutions provides the only Office 365 end-user experience monitoring solution that truly measures the quality of the service delivered to all enterprises’ sites, enabling their IT to take power of the Office 365 end-to-end service delivery. For more information, please visit www.gsx.com







