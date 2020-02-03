There were 346 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,256 in the last 365 days.

Director/PDMR Shareholding

/EIN News/ -- NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

February 3, 2020

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the “Company”) announces that on January 31, 2020, Ben van Beurden, a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”) has carried out the following transactions in the Company’s A ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each (“RDSA Shares”):

  1. sale of 14,510 RDSA shares;
  2. pledged 105,000 RDSA Shares as collateral against a mortgage provided by Van Lanschot N.V. Following the pledge, Ben van Beurden remains the beneficial owner of the RDSA Shares and retains full voting rights; and
  3. varied his participation in a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (“DRIP”) to receive a cash dividend on future dividend payments on his shareholdings in a Computershare Share Plan Account. As at January 31, 2020, Ben van Beurden held 60,879 RDSA Shares in his Computershare Share Plan Account.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Ben
Last Name(s) Van Beurden
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Executive Officer
Initial notification/amendments Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A Ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Sale of shares
Currency GBP
Price £20.39
Volume 14,510
Total £295,858.90
Aggregated information

 

Volume
Price
Total		  

 

14,510
£20.39
£295,858.90
Date of transaction January 31, 2020
Place of transaction London


4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A Ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction A pledge of 105,000 RDSA Shares in the Company as collateral against a mortgage provided by Van Lanschot N.V. Following the pledge, Ben van Beurden remains the beneficial owner of the RDSA Shares and retains full voting rights.

 

 
Currency N/A
Price N/A
Volume 105,000
Total N/A
Aggregated information

 

Volume
Price
Total		  

 

105,000
N/A
N/A
Date of transaction January 31, 2020
Place of transaction Outside trading venue


4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A Ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Variation in participation in a DRIP to receive a cash dividend on future dividend payments on shareholdings in a Computershare Share Plan Account. As at January 31, 2020, Ben van Beurden held 60,879 RDSA Shares in his Computershare Share Plan Account.
Currency N/A
Price N/A
Volume 60,879
Total N/A
Aggregated information

 

Volume
Price
Total		  

 

60,879
N/A
N/A
Date of transaction January 31, 2020
Place of transaction Outside trading venue

Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary

