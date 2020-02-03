Director/PDMR Shareholding
February 3, 2020
Royal Dutch Shell plc (the “Company”) announces that on January 31, 2020, Ben van Beurden, a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”) has carried out the following transactions in the Company’s A ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each (“RDSA Shares”):
- sale of 14,510 RDSA shares;
- pledged 105,000 RDSA Shares as collateral against a mortgage provided by Van Lanschot N.V. Following the pledge, Ben van Beurden remains the beneficial owner of the RDSA Shares and retains full voting rights; and
- varied his participation in a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (“DRIP”) to receive a cash dividend on future dividend payments on his shareholdings in a Computershare Share Plan Account. As at January 31, 2020, Ben van Beurden held 60,879 RDSA Shares in his Computershare Share Plan Account.
This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Ben
|Last Name(s)
|Van Beurden
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|Initial notification/amendments
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Royal Dutch Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|A Ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00B03MLX29
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares
|Currency
|GBP
|Price
|£20.39
|Volume
|14,510
|Total
|£295,858.90
|Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
14,510
£20.39
£295,858.90
|Date of transaction
|January 31, 2020
|Place of transaction
|London
|Description of the financial instrument
|A Ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00B03MLX29
|Nature of the transaction
|A pledge of 105,000 RDSA Shares in the Company as collateral against a mortgage provided by Van Lanschot N.V. Following the pledge, Ben van Beurden remains the beneficial owner of the RDSA Shares and retains full voting rights.
|Currency
|N/A
|Price
|N/A
|Volume
|105,000
|Total
|N/A
|Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
105,000
N/A
N/A
|Date of transaction
|January 31, 2020
|Place of transaction
|Outside trading venue
|Description of the financial instrument
|A Ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00B03MLX29
|Nature of the transaction
|Variation in participation in a DRIP to receive a cash dividend on future dividend payments on shareholdings in a Computershare Share Plan Account. As at January 31, 2020, Ben van Beurden held 60,879 RDSA Shares in his Computershare Share Plan Account.
|Currency
|N/A
|Price
|N/A
|Volume
|60,879
|Total
|N/A
|Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
60,879
N/A
N/A
|Date of transaction
|January 31, 2020
|Place of transaction
|Outside trading venue
Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary
ENQUIRIES
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
Shell Investor Relations
Europe: +31 70 377 4540
United States: +1 832 337 2034
