As Legalweek 2020 Begins, New York Law School Welcomes Industry Leaders to Campus, Engages Students in Legalweek Activities, and Announces Plans for Spring 2020

Legal Tech Executive Steven Harber ’92 Joins NYLS as a Senior Fellow; NYLS Announces Plans for Inaugural Hack-a-Thon in March 2020

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Law School (NYLS) announced new programs and activities in coordination with the start of Legalweek 2020. In 2018, preLaw magazine ranked NYLS No. 8 of 30 “Top Schools for Legal Technology.”

“As a leader in innovative legal education, New York Law School welcomes Legalweek 2020 to New York City,” said Anthony W. Crowell, NYLS Dean and President. “We’re proud to leverage our state-of-the-art Tribeca facilities and key industry connections to the benefit of our students, alumni, and the broader legal tech community.”

NYLS Announces Spring 2020 Plans

On February 7, NYLS will host Inspire.Legal™ on its Tribeca campus. The annual conference brings together a diverse range of legal innovators to crowdsource solutions to the most pressing problems facing the legal tech industry. NYLS’s Business of Law Institute is a proud sponsor of the event.

on its Tribeca campus. The annual conference brings together a diverse range of legal innovators to crowdsource solutions to the most pressing problems facing the legal tech industry. NYLS’s Business of Law Institute is a proud sponsor of the event. On February 10 and 11, NYLS will host The Sedona Conference’s Working Group 6 for its annual meeting. The mission of Working Group 6 is to develop principles, guidance, and best-practice recommendations for information governance, discovery, and disclosure involving cross-border data transfers related to civil litigation, dispute resolution, and internal and civil regulatory investigation.

for its annual meeting. The mission of Working Group 6 is to develop principles, guidance, and best-practice recommendations for information governance, discovery, and disclosure involving cross-border data transfers related to civil litigation, dispute resolution, and internal and civil regulatory investigation. A group of NYLS students will participate in Legalweek 2020 thanks to complimentary access provided by ALM Media.

thanks to complimentary access provided by ALM Media. NYLS has joined the International Legal Technology Association (ILTA), the premier association for legal technologists. Through the membership, NYLS students, faculty, and staff will participate in ILTA’s wide variety of online communities and local programming, including a specialized track at Legalweek 2020.

Legal Tech Executive Steven Harber ’92 Joins NYLS as a Senior Fellow

Steven Harber, a 1992 graduate of NYLS, legal tech entrepreneur, and executive responsible for legal partnerships at Seal Software, has been appointed a Senior Fellow for NYLS’s Business of Law Institute. In this special new pro bono role, he will use his expertise to help develop programs and generate support for the Business of Law Institute—helping to shape a best-in-class legal technology program at NYLS. Harber was instrumental in establishing the Institute in 2018, and NYLS is very proud to welcome him to its Senior Fellows Program—a key initiative of the School’s 2020 Strategic Plan.

NYLS to Host Hack-a-Thon

On March 27, NYLS’s Center for Business and Financial Law—which houses the Business of Law Institute—and Center for International Law will host a hack-a-thon for students and alumni. Participants will create a cutting-edge legal technology application, voice app, or chatbot that addresses an important problem in corporate legal operations or human rights and sustainability, making use of no-code software. The winner will receive a cash prize. NYLS Professor Houman Shadab, Co-Director of the Center for Business and Financial Law and an expert on law, business, and technology, is the event advisor. More details are forthcoming.

About New York Law School

Founded in 1891, New York Law School (NYLS) is an independent law school located in Tribeca, the heart of New York City’s legal, government, financial, and emerging tech centers. Known as “New York’s law school,” NYLS embraces the city as its classroom by complementing a rigorous legal education with an innovative and diverse set of “uniquely New York” experiential learning opportunities. Since opening its doors, NYLS has produced graduates who have gone on to hold high elected and appointed office in the city, lead large and small firms, and gain broad recognition as captains of business and industry. Its renowned faculty of prolific scholars has built the School’s strength in key areas of the law, including business and financial services, intellectual property and privacy, and government and public interest law. NYLS has more than 18,000 graduates and currently enrolls around 1,100 students in its full-time and part-time J.D. programs. The School also offers an advanced-degree program in Tax Law.

Elizabeth Thomas New York Law School 212.431.2872 elizabeth.thomas@nyls.edu



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.