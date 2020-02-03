Cannabis Edibles Market Revenue To Hit USD 13,654 Mn By 2025 - Zion Market Research

Cannabis Edibles Market

Global cannabis edibles market expected to generate around USD 13.654.3 million by 2025, at a CAGR of around 30.5% between 2019 and 2025. ” — Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the presence of a large pool of participants, the global cannabis edibles market is displaying a highly competitive business landscape, finds a new research report by Zion Market Research (ZMR).This review is based on a report by Zion Market Research, titled “Cannabis Edibles Market –By Type (Solid Edibles, Liquid Edibles, Inhalation, and Topical Edibles), By Preparation (Cannabidiol and Tetrahydrocannabinol), and By Application (Cancer, Multiple Sclerosis, Epilepsy, Alzheimer’s, Arthritis, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 – 2025."Browse This Research Report with TOC - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/cannabis-edibles-market Cannabis edibles are the food items infused with cannabis extract. It is available in varied types such as baked products, lozenges, candies, beverages, gummies, and chocolates. Cannabis edibles can either be homemade or formulated commercially for clinics or dispensaries.Food products comprising of cannabis edibles have evolved as the most popular façade of the legal market for medicinal cannabis. However, the myriad preparations of cannabis extracts in edibles have offered a new challenge for state authorities. Even if cannabis edibles are considered safe, tasteful, and effective ways of gaining therapeutic benefits, it has become necessary for the authorities to define the proportion of the product intake for the consumers. Nevertheless, authorities in various countries are making efforts to state the number of cannabis edibles to be ingested along with offering a good understanding of the therapeutic effects of the product on the health of the consumers. All these aforementioned aspects are likely to chart a favorable growth map for the cannabis edibles industry over the forecast period.Get Free Research Report Sample - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/cannabis-edibles-market Apparently, in 1996, California became the first state in the U.S. to legalize the therapeutic usage of cannabis. Additionally, in 2016, twenty-four states in the U.S. along with the District of Columbia passed legislation for legalizing the therapeutic usage of cannabis. Moreover, the medicinal application of cannabis edibles means medical prescription from a license practioners for treating ailments such as muscle spasm, childhood epilepsy etc. Additionally, purchasing of the medicinal cannabis or cannabis edibles is permitted after an individual possesses medicinal cannabis card.According to NCBI, nearly 1.96 million units of medical cannabis edibles were sold in Colorado State in the United States in the year 2014. While nearly 2.85 million units of retail cannabis edibles were sold during the same year. Both combined formed nearly 45% of the overall cannabis sales of the state in 2014. It was also found that the usage of edible cannabis was more in the states that had legalized the application of medicinal cannabis.Cancer Application Segment To Dominate Overall Market Revenue Share By 2025The segmental growth over the forecast timeline is credited to large-scale utilization of cannabis products for the cancer patients to provide them relief from nausea and chronic pain.Solid Cannabis Edibles Market To Register Humungous Growth Over Forecast PeriodThe growth of the segment during the period from 2019 to 2025 is owing to the huge acceptance of cannabis edible brownies across the countries where there is the legalization of medicinal cannabis. Furthermore, mint flavored cannabis is gaining popularity across countries like the U.S. and this will further elevate the segmental growth by 2025.Request Customization on This Research Report - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/3801 North American Market To Lead Overall Regional Landscape By 2025The regional market surge over the forecast timeline is credited to high consumer expenditure on cannabis items. Moreover, legalization of the use of medicinal cannabis in countries like the U.S. and Canada will open new growth vistas for the market in the North American sub-continent over the forecast timeline.Some key players of the global cannabis edibles market are Bend Company, Cannabis Sativa, Inc., Syqe Medical, Koios Beverage Corporation, VCC Brands, The Supreme Cannabis Company, Mentor Capital, Organigram Holding Inc., General Cannabis Corporation, Bhang Corporation, Cannabis Energy Drink, Heineken, Coalition Brewing, Corona, and Kiva Confections.This report segments the global cannabis edibles market into:Global Cannabis Edibles Market: Type Analysis• Solid Edibleso Baked Foodso Capsuleso Others (Gummies and Mints)• Topical Edibles• Inhalation• Liquid EdiblesGlobal Cannabis Edibles Market: Preparation Analysis• Cannabidiol• TetrahydrocannabinolGlobal Cannabis Edibles Market: Application Analysis• Cancer• Epilepsy• Arthritis• Multiple Sclerosis• Alzheimer’s• Others (Anorexia, Nausea, etc.)Global Cannabis edibles Market: Regional Analysis• North Americao The U.S.• Europeo UKo Franceo Germany• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano India• Latin Americao Brazil• The Middle East and AfricaBrowse more on Cannabis Industry - https://cannabisindustrynews24.com/ About Us:Zion Market Research is an obligated company. 