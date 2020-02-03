Analytics Giant Axtria® Announces "Axtria Disrupt 2020" - An Exclusive Summit For Life Sciences Commercial Executives

Axtria is creating this new forum to discuss the latest industry innovations, trends, and insights, as well as the opportunity to network with some of the top commercial executives in the life sciences industry.

/EIN News/ -- Berkeley Heights, New Jersey, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axtria, a global leader in cloud software and data analytics for the life sciences commercial business, is excited to announce Axtria Disrupt 2020, a summit designed for leading commercial executives. Organizers expect a wide variety of sales, marketing, and technology leaders to attend the September conference. The event will take place on September 29 and 30, and is exclusively for Axtria customers, as well as select, invite-only guests.

Over the years, Axtria has worked with its clients to improve their sales and marketing effectiveness via data-driven decision making. The company is disrupting life sciences commercial business by enabling new possibilities through the standardization of data to analytics to operations. In September, the company will bring together affluential thought leaders to share insights on the analytics-driven life sciences organizations of today and tomorrow.

The theme for Axtria Disrupt 2020 is “Preparing for the Post-Digital Era.” 2020 marks a bold new time where digital is no longer the differentiating advantage, but rather the norm. The event will be focused on exploring this post-digital era and how the patient journey will continue to evolve.

“We look forward to bringing together the top leaders in the life sciences industry for a substantive discussion of real-world solutions to key issues facing the industry,” said Jassi Chadha, President and Chief Executive Officer of Axtria. “We feel it is essential to have these discussions on how the patient journey is and will continue to evolve in the post-digital era.”

Please stay tuned for further information on Axtria Disrupt 2020.

Connect with Axtria:

About Axtria:

Axtria is a global provider of cloud software and data analytics to the life sciences industry. Axtria helps life sciences companies transform the product commercialization journey to drive sales growth and improve healthcare outcomes for patients. Axtria is acutely aware that their work impacts millions of patients, and they lead passionately to improve patient lives.

Since the company’s founding in 2010, technology innovation has been its winning differentiation. Axtria continues to leapfrog the competition with platforms that deploy Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Their cloud-based platforms - Axtria DataMAx™, Axtria InsightsMAx™, Axtria SalesIQ™, and Axtria MarketingIQ™ - enable customers to efficiently manage data, leverage data science to deliver insights for sales and marketing planning, and manage end-to-end commercial operations. Axtria helps customers in the complete journey from Data to Insights to Operations. With customers in over 75 countries, Axtria is one of the biggest global commercial solutions providers in the life sciences industry. Axtria continues to win industry recognition for growth and is featured in some of the most aspirational lists - Inc. 5000, Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, NJBIZ Fast 50, SmartCEO Future 50, Red Herring 100, and several other growth and technology awards.

Trademarks:

Axtria, Axtria SalesIQ™, Axtria MarketingIQ™, Axtria InsightsMAx™, and Axtria DataMAx™ are registered trademarks of Axtria. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Attachment

Jennifer Salah Axtria Inc. (1) 877.929.8742 jennifer.salah@axtria.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.