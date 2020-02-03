InsightCyber Launches Portfolio of Managed IoT Security™ Services

/EIN News/ -- Launch includes controlled release of NetRadar Express™, the entry-level version of the company’s IoT visibility platform, which monitors up to 2,000 ICS/OT devices – for free

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightCyber today announced general availability of its Managed IoT Security suite of services for enterprise customers and value-added partners. The services support the full spectrum of ICS/OT/IoT maturity, from early-stage IoT adoption, health checks and strategy validation, to full-lifecycle risk management. InsightCyber has been offering production-level services in large industrial enterprises around the world since shortly after its founding in 2017.



The announcement was made at the 24th Annual ARC Industry Forum , “Driving Digital Transformation in Industry and Cities,” being held this week at the Renaissance Orlando at Sea World. InsightCyber is a Silver Sponsor of the event. Later today, CEO Francis Cianfrocca is participating in a panel session entitled “Enabling Secure Digital Transformation.” The panel runs from 10:30 AM to 12:00 Noon.

Free IoT Visibility

At the conference, InsightCyber also announced a controlled release of NetRadar Express™, a free entry-level version of the NetRadar™ analytics platform that powers the company’s Managed IoT Security services. NetRadar Express is a user-customizable, software-only solution that can be quickly installed and safely deployed in any industrial or IoT environment. It provides real-time monitoring and detailed analytics for up to 2,000 IoT and OT devices.

NetRadar Express can be installed free of charge by registering online at netradar.ai .

“Visibility is essential in today’s challenging industrial cybersecurity environment,” said Sid Snitkin, Vice-President Cybersecurity Advisory Services, at ARC Advisory Group. “We applaud InsightCyber’s efforts to provide a cost-effective way for companies to expand asset coverage and reduce overall cyber risks.”

NetRadar Express allows operations teams to add their own custom analytics and AI. As a free platform, it’s ideally suited for use in community-based industry-specific security products, and in training programs for IoT security professionals. NetRadar Express users can obtain support from partners and resellers, or direct from InsightCyber. They can also upgrade to the full suite of InsightCyber Managed IoT Security services at any time, depending on their needs.

The InsightCyber Service Portfolio

The InsightCyber portfolio of Managed IoT Security Services, which is based on the NetRadar platform, includes the following modules:



InsightCyber Rapid Assess™, which is an entry-level service that provides periodic asset inventory and threat scans for specific plants. Rapid Assess uses our customizable machine-learning and analytics platform, providing reports describing a maturity rating and recommended security posture.

InsightCyber Security & Risk Assess™, which provides a detailed cyber-risk assessment based on InsightCyber’s best practices-based ICS/OT risk methodology.

InsightCyber IoT Monitor™, which provides 24x7x365 visibility and threat monitoring for an unlimited number of plants.

InsightCyber OT SOC™, which extends IoT Monitor with incident response, KPI monitoring and remediation capabilities.

InsightCyber Lifecycle™, which extends OT SOC with periodic OT health checks and risk scoring based on standard frameworks.

Delivered via subscription, each managed service includes configurable dashboards for enterprise professionals in executive management, risk management, compliance and audit, technology and security, and plant operations.

The InsightCyber technology stack incorporates scalable data collection from multiple sources, event correlation, risk scoring, and continuous monitoring. We use patent-pending artificial-intelligence technology for cost-effective and manageable operations at global scale. For security operations teams, InsightCyber services deliver customer-specific contexted and actionable event streams. For OT teams, they provide improved operational efficiencies.

About Insight Cyber Group

Insight Cyber Group, Inc. (InsightCyber) sells its managed IoT security services through MSSPs and other partners. Our services deliver continuous, real-time monitoring, visibility, cyber-risk management and improved operational efficiencies for ICS/OT/IoT assets and cyber-physical systems. NetRadar Express, the entry-level version of our NetRadar technology platform is now available in controlled release, free of charge to interested users. To install NetRadar Express, register online at netradar.ai . Please visit us at www.insightcybergroup.com .

Press Inquiries

Evan Birkhead

press@insightcybergroup.com



