Saia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

/EIN News/ -- JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIA), a leading transportation provider offering multi-regional less-than-truckload (LTL), non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services, today reported fourth quarter 2019 financial results. Diluted earnings per share in the quarter were $0.81 compared to $0.97 in the fourth quarter of 2018. Fourth quarter earnings per share include a $0.07 per share positive impact from tax credits for years 2018 and 2019, enacted in the fourth quarter. Full year diluted earnings per share were $4.30 in 2019 compared to $3.99 in 2018.



Highlights from the fourth quarter and full year operating results were as follows:

Fourth Quarter 2019 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2018 Results

Revenue was $443.1 million, an 8.9% increase

Operating income was $27.4 million, a 17.7% decrease

Operating ratio of 93.8 compared to 91.8

LTL shipments per workday rose 6.3%

LTL tonnage per workday increased by 4.3%

LTL revenue per hundredweight increased 3.7%

LTL revenue per shipment rose 1.8% to $238.45

Full Year 2019 Results Compared to Full Year 2018 Results

Revenue was $1.8 billion, an 8.0% increase

Operating income was $152.6 million, an 8.1% increase

Operating ratio of 91.5 compared to 91.5

LTL shipments per workday rose 4.3%

LTL tonnage per workday increased by 0.4%

LTL revenue per hundredweight increased 7.4%

LTL revenue per shipment rose 3.4% to $234.81

The increase in fourth quarter revenue was offset by the investment in Northeast expansion, wage increase and continued inflationary healthcare costs. The Company also experienced a spike in claims and insurance expense in the fourth quarter, primarily related to increased accident severity. Finally, depreciation and amortization expense increased 17% year-over-year as a result of the Company’s continued investments in revenue equipment, properties and technology.

“While the fourth quarter results did not meet our expectations, 2019 revenue of $1.8 billion was a record and overall, I am pleased with what was accomplished this year,” said Saia Chief Executive Officer, Rick O’Dell. “We opportunistically accelerated our expansion plans mid-year and of the nine terminals opened in the year, six were opened between mid-September and the end of October. While these second half openings and the associated expenses were a drag in the back-half of the year, I believe that the longer term benefit of offering customers 48-state coverage is well worth the short-term challenges associated with the expansion,” O’Dell continued. “We have opened 18 terminals in new markets in the Northeast since our organic expansion began in May 2017, and we are now on an annualized revenue run rate of more than $280 million of business into and out of this region,” concluded O’Dell.

Saia’s President and Chief Operating Officer, Fritz Holzgrefe, commented on the current environment, “Our yield in the fourth quarter improved for the 38th consecutive quarter and we remain committed to pricing for improved profitability. Despite the sluggish industrial backdrop, we view the pricing environment as rational.”

“After a year of aggressive expansion and investment in our business in 2019, our plan for 2020 includes a very light terminal opening schedule. Instead, our focus shifts to service execution across all of the new terminals and margin improvement through cost leverage,” Holzgrefe said.

Financial Position and Capital Expenditures

Total debt was $136.4 million at December 31, 2019 and inclusive of the cash on-hand, net debt to total capital was 14.3%. This compares to total debt of $122.9 million and net debt to total capital of 14.8% at December 31, 2018.

Net capital expenditures in 2019 were $287.2 million, including equipment acquired with capital leases. This compares to $251.7 million in net capital expenditures during 2018. In 2020, we anticipate net capital expenditures of approximately $250 million.

Conference Call

Management will hold a conference call to discuss quarterly results today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To participate in the call, please dial 800-367-2403 or 334-777-6978 referencing conference ID #6815355. Callers should dial in five to ten minutes in advance of the conference call. This call will be webcast live via the Company website at www.saia.com. A replay of the call will be offered two hours after the completion of the call through March 2, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The replay will be available by dialing 888-203-1112.

Saia, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Johns Creek, GA, Saia LTL Freight operates 168 terminals across 43 states. For more information on Saia, Inc. visit the Investor Relations section at www.saia.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The Securities and Exchange Commission encourages companies to disclose forward-looking information so that investors can better understand the future prospects of a company and make informed investment decisions. This news release may contain these types of statements, which are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “believe,” “should” and similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements reflect the present expectation of future events of our management as of the date of this news release and are subject to a number of important factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements. These factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, (1) general economic conditions including downturns in the business cycle; (2) effectiveness of Company-specific performance improvement initiatives, including management of the cost structure to match shifts in customer volume levels; (3) the creditworthiness of our customers and their ability to pay for services; (4) failure to achieve acquisition synergies; (5) failure to operate and grow acquired businesses in a manner that supports the value allocated to these acquired businesses; (6) economic declines in the geographic regions or industries in which our customers operate; (7) competitive initiatives and pricing pressures, including in connection with fuel surcharge; (8) loss of significant customers; (9) the Company’s need for capital and uncertainty of the credit markets; (10) the possibility of defaults under the Company’s debt agreements (including violation of financial covenants); (11) possible issuance of equity which would dilute stock ownership; (12) integration risks; (13) the effect of litigation including class action lawsuits; (14) cost and availability of qualified drivers, fuel, purchased transportation, real property, revenue equipment, technology and other assets; (15) the effect of governmental regulations, including but not limited to Hours of Service, engine emissions, the Compliance, Safety, Accountability (CSA) initiative, the Food and Drug Administration, compliance with legislation requiring companies to evaluate their internal control over financial reporting, Homeland Security, environmental regulations, tax law changes and potential changes to the North American Free Trade Agreement and to certain international tariffs; (16) changes in interpretation of accounting principles; (17) dependence on key employees; (18) inclement weather; (19) labor relations, including the adverse impact should a portion of the Company’s workforce become unionized; (20) terrorism risks; (21) self-insurance claims and other expense volatility; (22) risks arising from international business operations and relationships; (23) cost and availability of insurance coverage, including the possibility the Company may be required to pay additional premiums under its auto liability policy; (24) increased costs of healthcare and prescription drugs, including as a result of healthcare reform legislation; (25) social media risks; (26) disruption in or failure of the Company’s technology or equipment, including services essential to operations of the Company and/or cyber security risk; (27) failure to successfully execute the strategy to expand the Company’s service geography into the Northeastern United States; and (28) other financial, operational and legal risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company’s SEC filings.

As a result of these and other factors, no assurance can be given as to our future results and achievements. Accordingly, a forward-looking statement is neither a prediction nor a guarantee of future events or circumstances and those future events or circumstances may not occur. You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. We are under no obligation, and we expressly disclaim any obligation, to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT: Saia, Inc.

Investor Relations

investors@saia.com

770.232.4088







Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 248 $ 2,194 Accounts receivable, net 196,119 181,612 Prepaid expenses and other 36,012 29,567 Total current assets 232,379 213,373 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT: Cost 1,739,222 1,521,341 Less: accumulated depreciation 686,623 628,283 Net property and equipment 1,052,599 893,058 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 101,666 – OTHER ASSETS 29,049 27,312 Total assets $ 1,415,693 $ 1,133,743 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 83,621 $ 78,994 Wages and employees' benefits 49,668 48,116 Other current liabilities 69,532 64,118 Current portion of long-term debt 19,405 18,082 Current portion of operating lease liability 19,020 – Total current liabilities 241,246 209,310 OTHER LIABILITIES: Long-term debt, less current portion 117,025 104,777 Operating lease liability, less current portion 86,239 – Deferred income taxes 111,555 86,893 Claims, insurance and other 44,402 36,899 Total other liabilities 359,221 228,569 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock 26 26 Additional paid-in capital 260,871 254,738 Deferred compensation trust (3,871 ) (3,381 ) Retained earnings 558,200 444,481 Total stockholders' equity 815,226 695,864 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,415,693 $ 1,133,743





Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Quarters and Years Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Fourth Quarter Years 2019 2018 2019 2018 OPERATING REVENUE $ 443,065 $ 406,750 $ 1,786,735 $ 1,653,849 OPERATING EXPENSES: Salaries, wages and employees' benefits 239,708 216,557 947,911 872,722 Purchased transportation 31,565 28,659 129,980 123,904 Fuel, operating expenses and supplies 86,926 79,818 340,056 325,000 Operating taxes and licenses 14,032 12,779 54,397 50,089 Claims and insurance 12,537 8,339 43,073 38,425 Depreciation and amortization 31,877 27,188 119,135 102,153 Loss (gain) from property disposals, net (1,010 ) 74 (403 ) 379 Total operating expenses 415,635 373,414 1,634,149 1,512,672 OPERATING INCOME 27,430 33,336 152,586 141,177 NONOPERATING EXPENSES (INCOME): Interest expense 1,534 1,328 6,688 5,418 Other, net (260 ) 310 (754 ) (74 ) Nonoperating expenses, net 1,274 1,638 5,934 5,344 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 26,156 31,698 146,652 135,833 Income tax expense 4,737 6,318 32,933 30,852 NET INCOME $ 21,419 $ 25,380 $ 113,719 $ 104,981 Average common shares outstanding - basic 26,000 25,791 25,952 25,762 Average common shares outstanding - diluted 26,498 26,289 26,435 26,291 Basic earnings per share $ 0.82 $ 0.98 $ 4.38 $ 4.08 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.81 $ 0.97 $ 4.30 $ 3.99





Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Years 2019 2018 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 272,876 $ 256,436 Net cash provided by operating activities 272,876 256,436 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition of property and equipment (287,655 ) (223,672 ) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 6,624 1,088 Net cash used in investing activities (281,031 ) (222,584 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowing (repayment) of revolving credit agreement, net 25,929 (23,000 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises 2,927 4,165 Shares withheld for taxes (3,471 ) (1,396 ) Other financing activity (19,176 ) (16,147 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 6,209 (36,378 ) NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (1,946 ) (2,526 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF YEAR 2,194 4,720 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF YEAR $ 248 $ 2,194 NON-CASH ITEMS: Equipment financed with finance leases $ 6,169 $ 29,090





Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Financial Information For the Quarters Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Unaudited) Fourth Quarter Fourth Quarter % Amount/Workday % 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Workdays 62 62 Operating ratio 93.8 % 91.8 % LTL tonnage (1) 1,164 1,115 4.3 18.77 17.99 4.3 LTL shipments (1) 1,794 1,687 6.3 28.94 27.22 6.3 LTL revenue/cwt. $ 18.38 $ 17.72 3.7 LTL revenue/shipment $ 238.45 $ 234.33 1.8 LTL pounds/shipment 1,297 1,322 (1.9 ) LTL length of haul (2) 846 837 1.1 (1 ) In thousands. (2 ) In miles. Note: LTL operating statistics exclude transportation and logistics services where pricing is generally not determined by weight. The LTL operating statistics also exclude the adjustment required for financial statement purposes in accordance with the Company's revenue recognition policy.





Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Financial Information For the Years Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Unaudited) Year Over Year Year Over Year % Amount/Workday % 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Workdays 253 253 Operating ratio 91.5 % 91.5 % LTL tonnage (1) 4,820 4,801 0.4 19.05 18.97 0.4 LTL shipments (1) 7,409 7,103 4.3 29.28 28.08 4.3 LTL revenue/cwt. $ 18.05 $ 16.80 7.4 LTL revenue/shipment $ 234.81 $ 227.08 3.4 LTL pounds/shipment 1,301 1,352 (3.8 ) LTL length of haul (2) 840 837 0.4 (1 ) In thousands. (2 ) In miles.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.