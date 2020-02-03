There were 259 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,172 in the last 365 days.

Saia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

/EIN News/ -- JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIA), a leading transportation provider offering multi-regional less-than-truckload (LTL), non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services, today reported fourth quarter 2019 financial results.  Diluted earnings per share in the quarter were $0.81 compared to $0.97 in the fourth quarter of 2018. Fourth quarter earnings per share include a $0.07 per share positive impact from tax credits for years 2018 and 2019, enacted in the fourth quarter.  Full year diluted earnings per share were $4.30 in 2019 compared to $3.99 in 2018.

Highlights from the fourth quarter and full year operating results were as follows:

Fourth Quarter 2019 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2018 Results

  • Revenue was $443.1 million, an 8.9% increase
  • Operating income was $27.4 million, a 17.7% decrease
  • Operating ratio of 93.8 compared to 91.8
  • LTL shipments per workday rose 6.3%
  • LTL tonnage per workday increased by 4.3%
  • LTL revenue per hundredweight increased 3.7%
  • LTL revenue per shipment rose 1.8% to $238.45

Full Year 2019 Results Compared to Full Year 2018 Results

  • Revenue was $1.8 billion, an 8.0% increase
  • Operating income was $152.6 million, an 8.1% increase
  • Operating ratio of 91.5 compared to 91.5
  • LTL shipments per workday rose 4.3%
  • LTL tonnage per workday increased by 0.4%
  • LTL revenue per hundredweight increased 7.4%
  • LTL revenue per shipment rose 3.4% to $234.81

The increase in fourth quarter revenue was offset by the investment in Northeast expansion, wage increase and continued inflationary healthcare costs.  The Company also experienced a spike in claims and insurance expense in the fourth quarter, primarily related to increased accident severity.  Finally, depreciation and amortization expense increased 17% year-over-year as a result of the Company’s continued investments in revenue equipment, properties and technology.

“While the fourth quarter results did not meet our expectations, 2019 revenue of $1.8 billion was a record and overall, I am pleased with what was accomplished this year,” said Saia Chief Executive Officer, Rick O’Dell.  “We opportunistically accelerated our expansion plans mid-year and of the nine terminals opened in the year, six were opened between mid-September and the end of October.  While these second half openings and the associated expenses were a drag in the back-half of the year, I believe that the longer term benefit of offering customers 48-state coverage is well worth the short-term challenges associated with the expansion,” O’Dell continued. “We have opened 18 terminals in new markets in the Northeast since our organic expansion began in May 2017, and we are now on an annualized revenue run rate of more than $280 million of business into and out of this region,” concluded O’Dell.

Saia’s President and Chief Operating Officer, Fritz Holzgrefe, commented on the current environment, “Our yield in the fourth quarter improved for the 38th consecutive quarter and we remain committed to pricing for improved profitability.  Despite the sluggish industrial backdrop, we view the pricing environment as rational.”

“After a year of aggressive expansion and investment in our business in 2019, our plan for 2020 includes a very light terminal opening schedule.  Instead, our focus shifts to service execution across all of the new terminals and margin improvement through cost leverage,” Holzgrefe said. 

Financial Position and Capital Expenditures

Total debt was $136.4 million at December 31, 2019 and inclusive of the cash on-hand, net debt to total capital was 14.3%.  This compares to total debt of $122.9 million and net debt to total capital of 14.8% at December 31, 2018.

Net capital expenditures in 2019 were $287.2 million, including equipment acquired with capital leases.  This compares to $251.7 million in net capital expenditures during 2018.  In 2020, we anticipate net capital expenditures of approximately $250 million.

Conference Call

Management will hold a conference call to discuss quarterly results today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To participate in the call, please dial 800-367-2403 or 334-777-6978 referencing conference ID #6815355.  Callers should dial in five to ten minutes in advance of the conference call.  This call will be webcast live via the Company website at www.saia.com.  A replay of the call will be offered two hours after the completion of the call through March 2, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.  The replay will be available by dialing 888-203-1112.

Saia, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services.  With headquarters in Johns Creek, GA, Saia LTL Freight operates 168 terminals across 43 states.  For more information on Saia, Inc. visit the Investor Relations section at www.saia.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The Securities and Exchange Commission encourages companies to disclose forward-looking information so that investors can better understand the future prospects of a company and make informed investment decisions. This news release may contain these types of statements, which are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “believe,” “should” and similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements reflect the present expectation of future events of our management as of the date of this news release and are subject to a number of important factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements. These factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, (1) general economic conditions including downturns in the business cycle; (2) effectiveness of Company-specific performance improvement initiatives, including management of the cost structure to match shifts in customer volume levels; (3) the creditworthiness of our customers and their ability to pay for services; (4) failure to achieve acquisition synergies; (5) failure to operate and grow acquired businesses in a manner that supports the value allocated to these acquired businesses; (6) economic declines in the geographic regions or industries in which our customers operate; (7) competitive initiatives and pricing pressures, including in connection with fuel surcharge; (8) loss of significant customers; (9) the Company’s need for capital and uncertainty of the credit markets; (10) the possibility of defaults under the Company’s debt agreements (including violation of financial covenants); (11) possible issuance of equity which would dilute stock ownership; (12) integration risks; (13) the effect of litigation including class action lawsuits; (14) cost and availability of qualified drivers, fuel, purchased transportation, real property, revenue equipment, technology and other assets; (15) the effect of governmental regulations, including but not limited to Hours of Service, engine emissions, the Compliance, Safety, Accountability (CSA) initiative, the Food and Drug Administration, compliance with legislation requiring companies to evaluate their internal control over financial reporting, Homeland Security, environmental regulations, tax law changes and potential changes to the North American Free Trade Agreement and to certain international tariffs; (16) changes in interpretation of accounting principles; (17) dependence on key employees; (18) inclement weather; (19) labor relations, including the adverse impact should a portion of the Company’s workforce become unionized; (20) terrorism risks; (21) self-insurance claims and other expense volatility; (22) risks arising from international business operations and relationships; (23) cost and availability of insurance coverage, including the possibility the Company may be required to pay additional premiums under its auto liability policy; (24) increased costs of healthcare and prescription drugs, including as a result of healthcare reform legislation; (25) social media risks; (26) disruption in or failure of the Company’s technology or equipment, including services essential to operations of the Company and/or cyber security risk; (27) failure to successfully execute the strategy to expand the Company’s service geography into the Northeastern United States; and (28) other financial, operational and legal risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company’s SEC filings. 

As a result of these and other factors, no assurance can be given as to our future results and achievements. Accordingly, a forward-looking statement is neither a prediction nor a guarantee of future events or circumstances and those future events or circumstances may not occur. You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. We are under no obligation, and we expressly disclaim any obligation, to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:  Saia, Inc.
Investor Relations
investors@saia.com 
770.232.4088



Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
         
    December 31,
2019		   December 31,
2018
ASSETS        
         
CURRENT ASSETS:        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 248     $ 2,194  
Accounts receivable, net     196,119       181,612  
Prepaid expenses and other     36,012       29,567  
Total current assets     232,379       213,373  
         
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT:        
Cost     1,739,222       1,521,341  
Less: accumulated depreciation     686,623       628,283  
Net property and equipment     1,052,599       893,058  
OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS     101,666        
 OTHER ASSETS     29,049       27,312  
Total assets   $ 1,415,693     $ 1,133,743  
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY        
         
CURRENT LIABILITIES:        
Accounts payable   $ 83,621     $ 78,994  
Wages and employees' benefits     49,668       48,116  
Other current liabilities     69,532       64,118  
Current portion of long-term debt     19,405       18,082  
Current portion of operating lease liability     19,020        
Total current liabilities     241,246       209,310  
         
OTHER LIABILITIES:        
Long-term debt, less current portion     117,025       104,777  
Operating lease liability, less current portion     86,239        
Deferred income taxes     111,555       86,893  
Claims, insurance and other     44,402       36,899  
Total other liabilities     359,221       228,569  
         
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:        
Common stock     26       26  
Additional paid-in capital     260,871       254,738  
Deferred compensation trust     (3,871 )     (3,381 )
Retained earnings     558,200       444,481  
Total stockholders' equity     815,226       695,864  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 1,415,693     $ 1,133,743  
         


Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the Quarters and Years Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
         
    Fourth Quarter   Years
      2019       2018     2019       2018  
OPERATING REVENUE   $ 443,065     $ 406,750   $ 1,786,735     $ 1,653,849  
                 
OPERATING EXPENSES:                
Salaries, wages and employees' benefits     239,708       216,557     947,911       872,722  
Purchased transportation     31,565       28,659     129,980       123,904  
Fuel, operating expenses and supplies     86,926       79,818     340,056       325,000  
Operating taxes and licenses     14,032       12,779     54,397       50,089  
Claims and insurance     12,537       8,339     43,073       38,425  
Depreciation and amortization     31,877       27,188     119,135       102,153  
Loss (gain) from property disposals, net     (1,010 )     74     (403 )     379  
Total operating expenses     415,635       373,414     1,634,149       1,512,672  
                 
OPERATING INCOME     27,430       33,336     152,586       141,177  
                 
NONOPERATING EXPENSES (INCOME):                
Interest expense     1,534       1,328     6,688       5,418  
Other, net     (260 )     310     (754 )     (74 )
Nonoperating expenses, net     1,274       1,638     5,934       5,344  
                 
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES     26,156       31,698     146,652       135,833  
Income tax expense     4,737       6,318     32,933       30,852  
NET INCOME   $ 21,419     $ 25,380   $ 113,719     $ 104,981  
                 
Average common shares outstanding - basic     26,000       25,791     25,952       25,762  
Average common shares outstanding - diluted     26,498       26,289     26,435       26,291  
                 
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.82     $ 0.98   $ 4.38     $ 4.08  
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.81     $ 0.97   $ 4.30     $ 3.99  
                 


Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
    Years
      2019       2018  
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:        
Net cash provided by operating activities   $ 272,876     $ 256,436  
Net cash provided by operating activities     272,876       256,436  
         
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:        
Acquisition of property and equipment     (287,655 )     (223,672 )
Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment     6,624       1,088  
Net cash used in investing activities     (281,031 )     (222,584 )
         
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:        
Borrowing (repayment) of revolving credit agreement, net     25,929       (23,000 )
Proceeds from stock option exercises     2,927       4,165  
Shares withheld for taxes     (3,471 )     (1,396 )
Other financing activity     (19,176 )     (16,147 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities     6,209       (36,378 )
         
NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS     (1,946 )     (2,526 )
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF YEAR     2,194       4,720  
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF YEAR   $ 248     $ 2,194  
         
NON-CASH ITEMS:        
Equipment financed with finance leases   $ 6,169     $ 29,090  
         


Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Financial Information
For the Quarters Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018
(Unaudited)
                         
                Fourth Quarter    
    Fourth Quarter    %          Amount/Workday    %
      2019       2018     Change     2019   2018   Change
Workdays             62   62    
Operating ratio   93.8 %     91.8 %                
LTL tonnage (1)   1,164       1,115     4.3     18.77   17.99   4.3
LTL shipments (1)   1,794       1,687     6.3     28.94   27.22   6.3
LTL revenue/cwt. $ 18.38     $ 17.72     3.7              
LTL revenue/shipment $ 238.45     $ 234.33     1.8              
LTL pounds/shipment   1,297       1,322     (1.9 )            
LTL length of haul (2)   846       837     1.1              
                         
(1 ) In thousands.                      
(2 ) In miles.                      
                         
Note: LTL operating statistics exclude transportation and logistics services where pricing is generally not determined by weight. The LTL operating statistics also exclude the adjustment required for financial statement purposes in accordance with the Company's revenue recognition policy.


Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Financial Information
For the Years Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018
(Unaudited)
                         
                Year Over Year    
    Year Over Year    %          Amount/Workday    %
      2019       2018     Change     2019   2018   Change
Workdays             253   253    
Operating ratio   91.5 %     91.5 %                
LTL tonnage (1)   4,820       4,801     0.4     19.05   18.97   0.4
LTL shipments (1)   7,409       7,103     4.3     29.28   28.08   4.3
LTL revenue/cwt. $ 18.05     $ 16.80     7.4              
LTL revenue/shipment $ 234.81     $ 227.08     3.4              
LTL pounds/shipment   1,301       1,352     (3.8 )            
LTL length of haul (2)   840       837     0.4              
                         
(1 ) In thousands.
(2 ) In miles.                      

