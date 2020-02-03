Four-party summit directs release of "prisoners"

Luanda, ANGOLA, February 3 - The four-party summit (Angola, Rwanda, Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda) recommended on Sunday the release of national citizens of Uganda and Rwanda, duly identified and included in the lists exchanged for this purpose.,

The decision is expressed in the final communiqué of the 3rd four-party summit held in Luanda which brought together the Heads of State Félix Tshisekedi of DR Congo, Paul Kagame of Rwanda, Yoweri Museveni of Uganda and the host João Lourenço.

The document, read by Angolan Foreign minister Manuel Augusto, states that the parties (Rwanda and Uganda) must continue to protect and respect the human rights of national citizens on both sides.

It also recommends the two countries to refrain from all factors "that may create the perception of support, financing, training and infiltration of destabilising forces in their neighbour's territory".

The four-party summit also expressed the continuation of the activities of the Ad-Hoc Commission, as a mechanism for monitoring the implementation of the process.

In turn, Uganda and Rwanda pledged to continue to stick to the permanent dialogue between the two countries to ensure development and well-being of their peoples.

The president of Uganda Yoweri Museveni and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame decided to take subsequent steps towards peace, stability, good neighborliness and restoring mutual trust.

The heads of State of Rwanda and Uganda welcomed the efforts of the presidents of Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo focused on seeking a peaceful solution within the spirit of Pan-Africanism and regional integration to resolve the disagreement between the two countries.

The Heads of State of the four countries also exchanged views on strengthening their political, diplomatic, economic and cultural relations.

The next four-party summit will take place in Gatuna /Katuna city, on the border between Rwanda and Uganda on 21 February 2020.

The four-party summit, an initiative of the Angolan President, is the third event sponsored by João Lourenço, after having already done so on 12 July and 21 August 2019.

In addition to these four countries, ICGLR includes Burundi, the Central African Republic, the Republic of Congo, Kenya, Sudan, South Sudan, Tanzania and Zambia, a total of 12 members.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.