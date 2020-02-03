Angolan president praises quadripartite summit

Luanda, ANGOLA, February 3 - Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço described as a success the four-party summit (Angola, Rwanda, Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda) held Sunday in Luanda meant to that analysed the security and cooperation issues in the Great Lakes region.,

"We consider the few-hour work a successful event", said the Angolan statesman in brief statements.

He noted that, unlike the summit of 21 August last year, in which a memorandum of understanding was signed, which became known as the Luanda Memorandum, this time no instrument has been signed.

According to President João Lourenço, the objective is to monitor the degree of implementation of the measures provided for in the Luanda Memorandum.

"We are of the view that we have made some progress, said the Angolan head of State".

The four-party summit, an initiative of the Angolan President, is the third event sponsored by João Lourenço, after having already done so on 12 July and 21 August 2019.

The last summit aimed to consolidate and confirm the understandings reached between Uganda and Rwanda, at the 1st meeting, so the Statesmen took the opportunity to exchange views on strengthening their political, diplomatic, economic and cultural relations.

In addition to these four countries, ICGLR includes Burundi, the Central African Republic, the Republic of Congo, Kenya, Sudan, South Sudan, Tanzania and Zambia, a total of 12 members.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.