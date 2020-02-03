ALPHA PRO TECH INCREASES N-95 FACE MASK PRODUCTION IN RESPONSE TO WUHAN CORONAVIRUS (2019-nCoV) OUTBREAK

PRODUCTION INCREASED TO RESPOND TO SIGNIFICANT DEMAND

/EIN News/ -- Nogales, Ariz., Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE American: APT), a leading manufacturer of products designed to protect people, products and environments, including disposable protective apparel and building products, today announced that the company is exponentially ramping up production of its N-95 Particulate Respirator face mask in response to a significant increase in customer demand and level of orders resulting from the outbreak of the novel Wuhan coronavirus (2019-nCoV) and the declaration by the World Health Organization of the outbreak as a “public health emergency of international concern.”



Lloyd Hoffman, President and Chief Executive officer of Alpha Pro Tech, commented, “Alpha Pro Tech has commenced additional N-95 Particulate Respirator face mask production at its Salt Lake City, Utah facility, and we anticipate further production line increases in early February. Management is committed to increasing our manufacturing efforts to meet this unprecedented demand for N-95 face masks and helping communities around the world as they address this outbreak.”

Hoffman continued, “In addition to N-95 face masks, demand for face shields and other personal protective equipment (PPE) products is increasing. The company is monitoring inventory levels across our full line of PPE products and will take appropriate steps to increase production to respond to consumer demand.”

The Alpha Pro Tech N-95 Particulate Respirator face mask’s unique flat-fold design features a Positive Facial Lock® (PFL®) and meets the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) and National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health’s (NIOSH) recommended protection levels for many airborne contaminants. The N-95 face mask filters at least 95% of airborne particles. The integrated Magic Arch® technology creates a comfortable breathing chamber within the N-95 face mask by holding it away from the wearer’s nose and mouth.

For more information on Alpha Pro Tech and the company’s NIOSH-approved N-95 Particulate Respirator face mask and other PPE products, visit Alpha Pro Tech’s website at www.alphaprotech.com.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. is the parent company of Alpha Pro Tech, Inc. and Alpha ProTech Engineered Products, Inc. Alpha Pro Tech, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets innovative disposable and limited-use protective apparel products for the industrial, clean room, medical and dental markets. Alpha ProTech Engineered Products, Inc. manufactures and markets a line of construction weatherization products, including building wrap and roof underlayment. The Company has manufacturing facilities in Salt Lake City, Utah; Nogales, Arizona; Valdosta, Georgia; and a joint venture in India. For more information and copies of all news releases and financials, visit Alpha Pro Tech’s website at http://www.alphaprotech.com.

