ChromaDex Launches New Line of High Purity Cannabinoid (CBD) Reference Standards Available for Research and Analytical Testing Worldwide

ChromaDex launches new research tools for the CBD industry with line of reference standards

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) today announced the expansion of its industry-leading reference standards business with a new line of cannabinoid (CBD) reference standards available to researchers across the globe. These new materials are for laboratory use only, not for human consumption.



“In the CBD space, we see an abundance of misinformation and a dearth of quality standards testing,” says Rob Fried, ChromaDex CEO and member of the Board of Directors of the Council for Responsible Nutrition. “ChromaDex has been a leader in standards testing for over 20 years, and we look forward to helping bring some scientific integrity to those interested in CBD.”

Reference standards are used as benchmarks or markers to confirm the identity and potency of products. ChromaDex is the leading provider of phytochemical reference standards, botanical reference materials, and research grade materials for the natural products industry with over 1750 phytochemicals and 400 botanical reference materials in its catalog.

The Company welcomes two cannabinoid reference standards, Cannabidiol (CBD) and Cannabidivarin (CBD-V), derived from hemp for laboratory use in the identification and qualification of hemp and CBD ingredients or products.

“We support the establishment of a safe limit of CBD for consumers,” notes ChromaDex Co-Founder & Executive Chairman Frank Jaksch. “Our tools will help researchers and companies develop quality products that match label claims.”

For additional information on reference standards, please visit standards.chromadex.com .

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex Corp. is a science-based integrated nutraceutical company devoted to improving the way people age. ChromaDex scientists partner with leading universities and research institutions worldwide to uncover the full potential of NAD and identify and develop novel, science-based ingredients. Its flagship ingredient, NIAGEN® nicotinamide riboside chloride, sold directly to consumers as TRU NIAGEN® , is backed with clinical and scientific research, as well as extensive IP protection. TRU NIAGEN® is helping the world AGE BETTER®. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com to which ChromaDex regularly posts copies of its press releases as well as additional and financial information about the Company.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not a description of historical facts constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "potential", "possible", "probable", "believes", "seeks", "may", "will", "should", "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. More detailed information about ChromaDex and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in ChromaDex's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, ChromaDex's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted by ChromaDex to the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and actual results may differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and ChromaDex undertakes no obligation to revise or update this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

