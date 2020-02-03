PropertyForce Welcomes Jeff Walter as Chief Sales & Strategy Officer

/EIN News/ -- Hallandale Beach, Fla, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The leading company in virtual wholesale real estate, PropertyForce, is pleased to announce the addition of Jeff Walter as the newest member of its team. Jeff takes the role of Chief Sales & Strategy Officer in which he will work with the rest of the leadership team to build a scalable sales operating structure to provide predictably consistent results and long-term sustainable growth for the company.

Jeff is an award-winning leader with over 20 years of management experience, primarily sales, including strategic planning and leadership of teams up to 450 people. In his previous roles, he received an Award of Excellence for Leadership for seven consecutive years, as well as being recognized for Top Employee Engagement, Top Employee Retention, and Top Performing Site, over the last 11 years.

“Having Jeff join our team is an exciting step for our company,” said Oliver Seidler, Founder and CEO of PropertyForce. “He is tremendously talented and his highly-strategic background will help us fine-tune the PropertyForce sales system. I am confident that he will lead our sales team to incredible success.”

“I am very thankful to have been asked to join the PropertyForce family. This organization has more upside potential than any other I have seen, primarily because of our team’s ambition and talent,” said Walter. “I cannot wait to work alongside our team of incredibly talented professionals to continue developing our craft and scaling up the company.”

Jeff comes from ServiceMaster in the Tampa Bay area, where he had an 18-year tenure and held different positions leading various teams and departments. Most recently, Jeff was the Director of Call Center Operations, in which he developed a team of 300+ professionals in a call center environment for sales campaigns such as outbound, inbound, digital, winback, collections, saves, and customer service, among others.

Recently, Jeff relocated to South Florida with his wife, Duygu, and four-year-old son, Dylan. Beyond his profession, Jeff enjoys many hobbies including fishing, freediving, kayaking, golfing, guitar playing and painting.

For more information about PropertyForce, visit www.propertyforce.com or call (954) 807-9150.

About PropertyForce

PropertyForce is a real estate investment firm with headquarters in Hallandale Beach, Fla., focused on simplifying and reinventing the process of real estate investing. Founded in 2006, PropertyForce has been committed to supporting investors in their search for their ideal properties while providing a competitive environment for its team to thrive and succeed. The PropertyForce system allows for a streamlined investing process, delivering exclusive real estate investment properties to meet unique and individual needs of investors.

