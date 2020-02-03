Global PDX Models Market is Expected to Reach USD 290.14 Million by 2025 : Fior Markets

Global PDX Models Market by Type, Tumor Type( Mice Models and Rat Models), Application (Preclinical Drug Development, Basic Cancer Research, Biomarker Analysis), End User, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global PDX models market is expected to grow from USD 79.5 million in 2017 to USD 290.14 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 17.51% during the forecast period 2018-2025.

Growing demand for customized medicine, continuous support for cancer research from the public as well as private sectors, and growth in the number of R&D activities in the pharmaceutical industry are major factors driving the growth of the market. The growing use of humanized PDX models is also cost effective for the market. PDX models are used to create a resembling situation for the study of natural growth of cancer progression and treatment. PDX models are better than traditional cell line xenograft models because they resemble to the tumors found in actual patients.

Increasing demand for personalized medicines is a major factor driving the market. Increased efforts for cancer research from private and public institutions are fuelling the growth of market. Ethical issues regarding usage of animals for cancer research may hamper the growth of market. However, increasing demand for humanized PDX models is expected to boost the growth of the market in coming years.

Key players operating in the global PDX models market are The Jackson Laboratory, Crown Bioscience Inc, Champions Oncology, Inc., WuXi AppTec, ONCODESIGN, EPO Berlin-Buch GmBH, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Shanghai LIDE Biotech Co., Ltd, Horizon Discovery Group PLC, Xentech, Explora BioLabs, Urolead, EUROPDX, MI Bioresearch Inc, Aragen Bioscience and others. Key players active in the market are involved in collaborative agreements and expansion to bolster the growth of the market. Rising partnership among players to provide better models is positively affecting the growth of the market. Other strategic plans include development of new databases and PDX based models to serve the current unmet needs. Developing and developed (U.S, Germany, U.K, China and Japan) are offering greater opportunities and major players are continuously focused on new product developments and venture capital investments to obtain market share.

For instance, In May 2017, CRL International, Inc. partnered with OcellO, in which, CRL would be utilizing the latter’s PDX model capabilities in order to expand their oncology based drug discovery service portfolio.

For instance, EVOTEC has collaborated with Inserm and various other research organizations across Europe.

In 2015, Cellaria Biosciences and Taconic Biosciences partnered to promote development and higher use of PDX xenograft models.

In February 2017, Crown Biosciences launched their advanced digital platform for their oncology database “OncoExpress”.

Rat models segment held the largest share of 58.9% in 2017

Type segment includes mice models and rat models. The rat models segment held the largest share of 58.9% in 2017. Growth in this market is mainly driven by the larger size of rats, which enhances surgical manipulation. The development of immune-deficient rats will drive the usage of rat models in PDX model generation.

The gastrointestinal tumor models segment held the largest market share of 33.61% in 2017

The tumour type segment is classified into gastrointestinal tumor models, gynecological tumor models, respiratory tumor models, urological tumor models, hematological tumor models and other tumor models. The gastrointestinal tumor models segment is further sub divided into colorectal, pancreatic, hepatic, and cholangio tumors. The gynecological tumor models segment is further sub divided into breast, ovarian, and cervical tumors. The respiratory tumor model segment is further sub segmented into lung tumors, nasopharyngeal, and bronchial tumors. The urological tumor models segment is sub divided into renal, prostate, and bladder tumors. The hematological tumor Models is sub divided into leukemia and lymphoma. The other tumor models segment is sub divided into head & neck cancer, sarcoma, and melanoma. Gastrointestinal tumor models segment held the largest market share of 33.61% in 2017 due to increasing focus of market players on generating lung cancer PDX models.

The preclinical drug development and basic cancer research segment is dominating the market and are expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 19.2% in the forecast period

Application segment is divided into segments such as preclinical drug development, basic cancer research and biomarker analysis. The preclinical drug development and basic cancer research segment is dominating the market and are expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 19.2% in the forecast period. The preclinical drug development and basic cancer research segment is expected to dominate the market. Growth in this segment is mainly driven by the increasing number of research activities in the field of oncology drug research.

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology segment was valued around USD 32.68 million in 2017

End user segment includes pharmaceutical & biotechnology, contract research organizations and academic & research institutions. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology segment was valued around USD 32.68 million in 2017 due to increasing expenditure on R&D by for drug development have majorly contributed for the growth of this segment.

Region Segment Analysis of the PDX Models Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

North America region dominated the global PDX models market with USD 41.3 million in 2017 where as the Asia Pacific region is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. North America is the fastest growing region due to growth in biomedical research, rising preclinical activities by CROs and pharmaceutical companies, and growing stem cell research in Canada. Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to strong research expenditure and the well-structured CRO industry in China, rising pharmaceutical R&D expenditure in India, and rising biomedical research in Singapore.

About the report:

The global PDX models market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

