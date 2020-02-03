Gatuna-Katuna hosts summit on February 21

Luanda, ANGOLA, February 3 - Gatuna-Katuna city based on the border between Rwanda and Uganda will host the next quadripartite summit on security and cooperation in the Great Lakes region on the 21 February.,

This was one of the main conclusions of the Luanda meeting that brought together the Heads of State of João Lourenço (Angola), Yoweri Museveni (Uganda), Paul Kagame (Rwanda) and Félix Tshisekedi (Democratic Republic of Congo).

The issue of the conflict between Rwanda and Uganda has been raised in several meetings gathering leaders in the region, with a view to seeking a lasting solution.

At the last summit, for example, held in August 2019 in Luanda, the leaders of the Great Lakes Region addressed, among other issues, the old rivalry between the Rwandan and Ugandan leaders.

It intensified with the publication, in December 2018, of a UN experts' report on the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), suggesting that the armed wing of “Plateforme Cinq” (P5), a coalition of opposition groups of Rwanda, got trained and armed in Uganda, Burundi and the DRC.

In March 2013, 11 member countries of the International Conference for the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), supported by the UN, signed, in Addis Ababa (Ethiopia), the Peace, Cooperation and Security Mechanism, after the defeat of the M23.

Such countries are Angola, Burundi, DRC, Republic of Congo, Sudan, South Sudan, Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, Tanzania and Zambia.

In August 2019, the Presidents of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni and Rwanda Paul Kagame, signed in Luanda a Memorandum of Understanding to end the conflict between the two states.

