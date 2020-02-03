Parliament speaker leaves for Serbia

Lunada, ANGOLA, February 3 - National Assembly Speaker Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos left Luanda Sunday bound for Republic of Serbia for a five-day official visit (3-7 February) aimed at strengthening Parliamentary ties.,

The Parliamentary leader was seen off at Luanda airport by the first Deputy Speaker, Emília Carlota Dias.

The objectives of the trip include increase in Parliamentary relations between the two countries and the identification of new areas for exchanges between working commissions and friendship groups.

The visit results from an invitation made, in December 2019, by the ambassador of this European country in Angola, Dragan Marcovic, during a meeting with Angolan MP Josefina Pitra Diakité.

“Serbia has always helped Angola in the struggle for its independence and post-independence. We hope that the visit to that country help boost bilateral relations ”, said at the occasion.

In turn, the leader of the Commission on Foreign Relations, International Cooperation and Angolan Communities Abroad in Parliament, Josefina Pitra Diakité, said that the visit will reinforce relations in this field.

Serbia is a member of the United Nations (UN), the Council of Europe, the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the Partnership for Peace and the Organisation of Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC).

Its capital is Belgrade and Aleksandar Vucic is the President of this most industrialised nation in the Balkan region.

Maja Gojkovic is the leader of the Serbian Parliament, with whom the Angolan counterpart will hold meeting.

