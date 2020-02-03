Coronavirus Battle in China
SAMOA, February 3 - A report on the Coronavirus Battle in China was drafted by the Shanghai Institutes for International Studies(SIIS).
Founded in 1960, SIIS is a government-affiliated high-caliber think tank dedicated to informing government decision-making by conducting policy-oriented studies in world politics, economics, foreign policy, and international security.
Click on the link below to view the full report
