European Future TV Market Report 2020-2030 - The Latest Technological, Economic, Strategic and Consumption Trends
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Future TV - Where does Europe stand in the Future Audiovisual Landscape?" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This new study highlights the latest technological, economic, strategic and consumption trends that could impact the future sector.
Scope
- It summarises Europe's current position in the global landscape and the threats it is facing. It examines the options that public authorities and the industry could pursue and their positive or negative impact on Europe.
- Finally, it provides forecasts for how the European market will develop by 2030 based on whether the options chosen lead to a low-growth, intermediate or high-growth scenario.
The doubts surrounding the future of the audiovisual sector are changing in nature. It is now accepted that linear television channels will not disappear tomorrow, but they will be consumed less as OTT is consumed more. In the same vein, IP will continue to play a growing role in content distribution, and the use of mobile devices will increase even more.
As for business models, it's clear that SVOD will continue to develop, although targeted advertising - including on TV - will be increasingly used and will contribute significantly to the sector's revenues.
It's now just a matter of when all this will happen.
The only true unknown in the future audiovisual landscape is what Europe's influence will be, faced with the dominance of the United States and the ascendancy of China.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
1.1. Europe, a market losing momentum
1.2. Three possible trajectories for the European market
1.3. Europe 2030 overview
2. Underlying trends
2.1. Consumption
2.2. The role of data
2.3. Artificial intelligence
2.4. Blockchain
2.5. AR/VR
2.6. The arrival of 5G
2.7. Trends in the subscription-TV market
2.8. Player strategies accelerating the pay-TV transition
2.9. Increased use of targeted TV advertising
2.10. The internet giants
3. The conditions for Europe's possible scenarios
3.1. Is the European market in danger?
3.2. What options exist for European public authorities?
3.3. Three possible trajectories for the European market
4. Market forecasts
4.1. Market forecasts - Scope
4.2. TV and video market forecasts worldwide in 2030
4.3. Europe 2030: intermediate scenario (Small Steps)
4.4. Europe 2030: return to growth scenario (New Deal)
4.5. Europe 2030: erosion scenario (The Great Depression)
4.6. Europe 2030 overview
List of Tables & Figures
1. Executive summary
- Total TV revenues in the three leading world markets
- Options for European public authorities and audiovisual players
- Comparison between European TV and video market scenarios in 2030
2. Underlying trends
- Time spent watching linear TV and online, worldwide, 2012-2019
- Video consumption by the device over the last month
- Worldwide Digital Advertising Spend vs. Worldwide Data Created
- Internet users who report using voice-controlled features, any device
- Percentage of data-driven TV advertising
- Examples of Blockchain use cases for advertising
- The different characteristics of virtual reality augmented reality and mixed reality
- VR hardware, content and platforms
- Breakdown of the AR/VR entertainment software market by segment
- Growth of the AR/VR entertainment software market by country
- 5G video use cases
- The transition from a linear value chain to an interconnected system
- 5G video revenue forecasts by segment by 2030
- Correlation between pay-TV penetration rate and market growth
- Pay-TV and SVOD revenue growth forecasts, the United States and Europe
- Advertising revenue growth for mainstream media, 2010-2019
- Online programmatic advertising growth, 2014-2019
- Addressable TV solution on HbbTV from ProSiebenSat.1
- Members of the Project OAR consortium, which is developing an addressable advertising standard
- New TV advertising revenue growth, 2018-2024
3. The conditions for Europe's possible scenarios
- Total TV revenues in the three leading world markets
- Audiovisual revenue growth of the world's top 20 players by geographic region
- Market share for the three leading SVOD players in 2018 in selected countries
- Investment growth in original productions and content acquisition for the major OTT platforms
- BAT digital content and video services
4. Market forecasts
- TV and video market forecasts worldwide, 2030
- Breakdown of TV and video revenues worldwide, 2019 and 2030
- European TV and video market forecasts, trend scenario, 2015-2030
- Breakdown of European TV and video revenues, trend scenario, 2019 and 2030
- European TV and video market forecasts, growth scenario, 2015-2030
- Breakdown of European TV and video revenues, growth scenario, 2019 and 2030
- European TV and video market forecasts, erosion scenario, 2015-2030
- Breakdown of European TV and video revenues, erosion scenario, 2019 and 2030
- Comparison between European TV and video market scenarios in 2030
Companies Mentioned
- Alibaba
- Amazon
- Apple
- AT&T
- Baidu
- BBC
- Canal +
- Comcast
- DishTV
- Disney
- HBO
- Hulu
- ITV
- Mediaset
- NBC Universal
- Netflix
- Nordic Entertainment group
- ProSiebenSat.1
- RTL Group
- Tencent
- Vodafone
- WarnerMedia
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uueguk
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.