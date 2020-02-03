Alcoholic Hepatitis - 2020 Pipeline Insight Report

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alcoholic Hepatitis - Pipeline Insight, 2020" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Alcoholic Hepatitis Pipeline Insight, 2020 outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the alcoholic hepatitis market. A detailed picture of the alcoholic hepatitis pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and alcoholic hepatitis treatment guidelines.



The assessment part of the report embraces in-depth alcoholic hepatitis commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the alcoholic hepatitis pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase.



In the report, a detailed description of the drug is proffered including mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, nda approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, alcoholic hepatitis collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.



The report provides insights into:

All of the Companies That are Developing Therapies for the Treatment of Alcoholic Hepatitis With Aggregate Therapies Developed by Each Company for the Same.

Different Therapeutic Candidates Segmented into Early-Stage, Mid-Stage and Late Stage of Development for the Alcoholic Hepatitis Treatment.

Alcoholic Hepatitis Key Players Involved in Targeted Therapeutics Development With Respective Active and Inactive (Dormant or Discontinued) Projects.

Drugs Under Development Based on the Stage of Development, Route of Administration, Target Receptor, Monotherapy or Combination Therapy, a Different Mechanism of Action, and Molecular Type.

Detailed Analysis of Collaborations (Company-Company Collaborations and Company-Academia Collaborations), Licensing Agreement and Financing Details for Future Advancement of Alcoholic Hepatitis Market.

Report Highlights



A Better Understanding of Disease Pathogenesis Contributing to the Development of Novel Therapeutics for Alcoholic Hepatitis.

In the Coming Years, the Alcoholic Hepatitis Market is Set to Change Due to the Rising Awareness of the Disease, and Incremental Healthcare Spending Across the World; Which Would Expand the Size of the Market to Enable the Drug Manufacturers to Penetrate More into the Market.

The Companies and Academics That are Working to Assess Challenges and Seek Opportunities That Could Influence Alcoholic Hepatitis R&D. The Therapies Under Development are Focused on Novel Approaches to Treat/Improve the Disease Condition.

A Detailed Portfolio of Major Pharma Players Who are Involved in Fueling the Alcoholic Hepatitis Treatment Market. Several Potential Therapies for Alcoholic Hepatitis are Under Investigation. With the Expected Launch of These Emerging Therapies, It is Expected That There Will Be a Significant Impact on the Alcoholic Hepatitis Market Size in the Coming Years.

Our In-Depth Analysis of the Pipeline Assets (In Early-Stage, Mid-Stage and Late Stage of Development for the Treatment of Alcoholic Hepatitis ) Includes Therapeutic Assessment and Comparative Analysis. This Will Support the Clients in the Decision-Making Process Regarding Their Therapeutic Portfolio by Identifying the Overall Scenario of the Research and Development Activities.

Key Questions



What are the Current Options for Alcoholic Hepatitis Treatment?

How Many Companies are Developing Therapies for the Treatment of Alcoholic Hepatitis?

What are the Principal Therapies Developed by These Companies in the Industry?

How Many Therapies are Developed by Each Company for the Treatment of Alcoholic Hepatitis?

How Many Alcoholic Hepatitis Emerging Therapies are in Early-Stage, Mid-Stage, and Late Stage of Development for the Treatment of Alcoholic Hepatitis?

Out of Total Pipeline Products, How Many Therapies are Given as a Monotherapy and in Combination With Other Therapies?

What are the Key Collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and Acquisitions, and Major Licensing Activities That Will Impact Alcoholic Hepatitis Market?

Which are the Dormant and Discontinued Products and the Reasons for the Same?

What is the Unmet Need for Current Therapies for the Treatment of Alcoholic Hepatitis?

What are the Recent Novel Therapies, Targets, Mechanisms of Action and Technologies Developed to Overcome the Limitation of Existing Alcoholic Hepatitis Therapies?

What are the Clinical Studies Going on for Alcoholic Hepatitis and Their Status?

What are the Results of the Clinical Studies and Their Safety and Efficacy?

What are the Key Designations That Have Been Granted for the Emerging Therapies for Alcoholic Hepatitis?

How Many Patents are Granted and Pending for the Emerging Therapies for the Treatment of Alcoholic Hepatitis?

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Introduction



2. Alcoholic Hepatitis

2.1. Overview

2.2. History

2.3. Alcoholic Hepatitis Symptoms

2.4. Causes

2.5.Pathophysiology

2.6. Alcoholic Hepatitis Diagnosis

2.6.1. Diagnostic Guidelines



3. Alcoholic Hepatitis Current Treatment Patterns

3.1. Alcoholic Hepatitis Treatment Guidelines



4. Alcoholic Hepatitis - Analytical Perspective

4.1. In-depth Commercial Assessment

4.1.1. Alcoholic Hepatitis companies collaborations, Licensing, Acquisition - Deal Value Trends

4.1.1.1. Assessment Summary

4.1.2. Alcoholic Hepatitis Collaboration Deals

4.1.2.1. Company-Company Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) Analysis

4.1.2.2. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) Analysis

4.1.2.3. Alcoholic Hepatitis Acquisition Analysis



5. Therapeutic Assessment

5.1. Clinical Assessment of Pipeline Drugs

5.1.1. Assessment by Phase of Development

5.1.2. Assessment by Product Type (Mono / Combination)

5.1.2.1. Assessment by Stage and Product Type

5.1.3. Assessment by Route of Administration

5.1.3.1. Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

5.1.4. Assessment by Molecule Type

5.1.4.1. Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

5.1.5. Assessment by MOA

5.1.5.1. Assessment by Stage and MOA

5.1.6. Assessment by Target

5.1.6.1. Assessment by Stage and Target



6. Alcoholic Hepatitis Late Stage Products (Phase-III)



7. Alcoholic Hepatitis Mid Stage Products (Phase-II)



8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)



9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products



10. Inactive Products



11. Dormant Products



12. Alcoholic Hepatitis Discontinued Products



13. Alcoholic Hepatitis Product Profiles

13.1. Drug Name: Company

13.1.1. Product Description

13.1.1.1. Product Overview

13.1.1.2. Mechanism of action

13.1.2. Research and Development

13.1.2.1. Clinical Studies

13.1.3. Product Development Activities

13.1.3.1. Collaboration

13.1.3.2. Agreements

13.1.3.3. Acquisition

13.1.3.4. Patent Detail

13.1.4. Tabulated Product Summary

13.1.4.1. General Description Table



14. Alcoholic Hepatitis Key Companies



15. Alcoholic Hepatitis Key Products



16. Dormant and Discontinued Products

16.1. Dormant Products

16.1.1. Reasons for being dormant

16.2. Discontinued Products

16.2.1. Reasons for the discontinuation



17. Alcoholic Hepatitis Unmet Needs



18. Alcoholic Hepatitis Future Perspectives



19. Alcoholic Hepatitis Analyst Review



Companies Mentioned



Afimmune

Novartis Pharmaceuticals

