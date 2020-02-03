TV Mount Market with Highest Growth in the Near Future - Omnimount, Atdec, Jiangxi Kingsun Industry

TV Mount Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application (Residential and Commercial) and Geography

PUNE, INDIA, February 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Latest market study on "Global TV Mount Market to 2027 - Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Fixed Wall Mount, Full-Motion Wall Mount, Tilting Wall Mount, and Ceiling Mount); and Application (Residential and Commercial) and Geography", The global TV Mounts market is accounted to US$ 10,264.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2019-2027, to account to US$ 19,089.6 Mn by 2027. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

On the basis of application, the TV mounts market is categorized into the as residential, and commercial sectors. In 2018, the residential segment led the global TV mounts market. TV mounts are suitable for any flat panel TV including, LED, OLED, Plasma, or LCD Screen. Several types of TV mounts are available in the market such as wall mount, full-motion wall mount, tilting wall mount, and ceiling mount. The choice of the right mount to be fixed depends on factors including, wall bracket as well as viewing capabilities. The residential sector is witnessing an increase in the installations of TV mounts owing to increasing purchase of flat screen TVs as well as rising living standards of people. The customers use these mounts to save space as well as to enhance their house decoration. The global residential construction market has witnessed healthy growth rates in the past few years. Increasing urbanization in most of the developing nations as well as the developed nations have led to the increased residential constructions. This has resulted in increased demand for TVs. Also, with the high standard of living and increased per capita income, people are installing more than one TV set per residence. Rising number of residential consumption witnessed the increased volumes of TV mounts installed in a single residential facility which is the major driving factors for the adoptions of these products by the residential sector.

The List of Companies - Global TV Mounts Market

1. Omnimount

2. Atdec Pty Ltd

3. Jiangxi Kingsun Industry Co., Ltd

4. Display Mount Pro Co., Ltd

5. Highgrade Tech Co. Ltd

6. B-Tech International Ltd.

7. Unicol Engineering

8. Videosecu

9. Legrand Av Division

10. Shenzhen Xinadda Ir-Pi Products Co., Ltd

11. Snapav (Strong)

North America is the second-largest contributor to the global TV mounts market, after Asia Pacific. High per capita income of people in the region is driving widespread infrastructural constructions and up gradations in North American region. Major constructions in North America are to be observed in the residential sector whereas the commercial sector witnessed significant constructions for hospitality buildings. Initiatives taken by Government in the infrastructural developments are enabling more installations TVs thereby, propelling the growth of TV mounts. Furthermore, the demand for housing construction in the U.S. is witnessing a growth due to increasing immigration in the country. During the last two decades, immigrants registered for nearly 28% of the total household growth in the U.S. Thus, the growth of residential construction sector, growing population along with increased urbanization is further expected to influence the growth of TV mounts market in the North American region.

Report Spotlights

• Progressive industry trends in the global TV mount market to help players develop effective long-term strategies

• Business growth strategies adopted by developed and developing markets

• Quantitative analysis of the global TV mount market from 2017 to 2027

• Estimation of global TV mount demand across various industries

• PEST analysis to illustrate the efficacy of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry to predict market growth

• Recent developments to understand the competitive market scenario and global TV mount demand

• Market trends and outlook coupled with factors driving and restraining the growth of the global TV mount market

• Decision-making process by understanding strategies that underpin commercial interest with regard to global TV mount market growth

• Global TV mount market size at various nodes of market

• Detailed overview and segmentation of the global TV mount market, as well as its dynamics in the industry

• Global TV mount market size in various regions with promising growth opportunities

