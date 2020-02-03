Loom Footwear, 100% Waterproof and All-Season Shoe, Launches on eCommerce

Loom is 100% waterproof and can keep your feet dry in all conditions Walk through puddles with confidence - Loom keeps your feet dry Loom is the perfect sneaker for all weather & all seasons

Loom Footwear, with their new waterproof all-terrain sneaker, is challenging industry standards of what a pair of shoes can do.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Loom Footwear just released their first shoe to much acclaim on loomfootwear.com. Loom sneakers are completely waterproof and keep feet dry even in full submersion. They also feature shock-repellant and temperature-regulated material, making this sneaker an all-terrain, all-season shoe with the feel and levity of a running shoe. Loom Footwear is available now in men’s and women’s sizes at loomfootwear.com.

The footwear industry has thrived on making a shoe for every occasion—sport, work, outdoors, indoors, waterwear, and more. Loom has combined the functionality of all of these into one shoe.

Positive reviews have been pouring in since Loom’s launch. Reviews are quick to mention the comfort, with some claiming Loom to be the most comfortable shoe they’ve ever worn. Others focus on the effective waterproofing and how the shoes can be worn in the rain and snow with no wetness or discomfort. Many also mention that they can wear their shoes for running, hiking, working, and lounging. Loom provide the support needed for any terrain and activity, and no customers to date have reported pain or pressure.

Loom Footwear utilizes a few key materials to achieve its aim of making its shoe so versatile. These include a Merino wool interior, an H2-Go waterproof layer, and an Excelcast sole.

Merino wool is known in the textile industry as the highest-performance fabric of the 21st century. It is as soft as cashmere and as strong as leather. It’s able to regulate temperature to keep feet warm in the winter and cool in the summer. And, it’s antimicrobial, making Loom immune from athlete’s foot, odor, and infection-causing bacteria.

The Merino wool is encased in Loom’s H2-Go waterproof layer. This layer renders the entire shoe completely waterproof. Wearers can even go swimming in them and their feet will remain dry.

The exterior is formed with four layers of breathable, moisture-wicking, and waterproof material. It’s extremely light and easy to clean thanks to its ability to repel liquids and grime.

Loom’s Excelcast sole is the source of its support and comfort. The proprietary sole was developed by podiatrists to support the foot and deliver maximum energy return. This supports higher performance while running and protects joints from shock. The Excelcast sole makes Loom suitable for team sports, running, hiking, and high-impact training.

Loom’s slip-on design makes them easy to put on and take off, and they can be worn with or without socks. The flexible and form-fitting design hugs the foot and guarantees no rashes or blisters on bare feet.

Many are attracted to Loom Footwear because of the company’s dedication to sustainability. The average pair of shoes requires large amounts of fossil fuels, thousands of gallons of water, and polluting chemicals to produce. Loom are made with eco-friendly materials and sustainable practices to reduce each pair’s carbon footprint by over 500%.

About Loom Footwear

Loom Footwear is the result of a collaboration between leading podiatrists, engineers, ergonomic specialists, and footwear designers. Having worked in the footwear industry for years, these experts realized that people buy far too many shoes and still deal with pain, pressure, leaks, and poor support.

They knew that the technology to make a better shoe was there, so they decided to make that shoe themselves. The first in the Loom Footwear line is the Loom sneaker, a stylish and versatile shoe made for any occasion, weather condition, terrain, and season. Completely waterproof and very comfortable, the Loom sneaker is made to be the only shoe you need.

