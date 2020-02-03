Aurora: Antibacterial, Healing Weighted Blanket Surpasses $200k Funding on Kickstarter

Aurora is the most effective weighted blanket ever Aurora stimulates pressure points for better sleep Aurora reduces stress and improves sleep

With one week left in its campaign, the healing weighted blanket infused with natural copper has become a Kickstarter success story.

By infusing Aurora with real copper, we guarantee a soft, safe, and sterile blanket surface for life.” — Aurora Blanket

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aurora is a weighted blanket that is finishing a successful run on the crowdfunding site Kickstarter. While providing stress-relieving benefits of a weighted blanket, Aurora also fights infection, rejuvenates the skin, and protects against bacteria and allergens.

Weighted blankets have long been used for therapeutic and anti-stress purposes. Aurora Blanket goes further by infusing every thread of their blanket with natural copper alloy, a pure element that has antimicrobial and healing properties.

Aurora solves problems common in other weighted blankets; customers claim they are hot and difficult to clean. Aurora is made with breathable royal velvet and contains temperature-neutral glass beads (opposed to plastic beads used in other blankets). Its antimicrobial cover is easily removable and machine washable.

Aurora launched on Kickstarter last month. While it is far from the first weighted blanket to seek funding on the site, it has been a highly successful campaign, breaching $200,000 with a week yet to go. “People love weighted blankets, but they’re notoriously difficult to keep clean—especially in the winter when they’re needed most,” noted a founder of Aurora Blanket. “By infusing Aurora with real copper, we guarantee a soft, safe, and sterile blanket surface for life.” Limited early-bird perks are still available to new backers at http://aurorablanket.com/kickastarter.

What’s behind Aurora’s success?

Aurora was founded by innovators in the copper fabric space that have produced copper-infused products for hundreds of hospitals and dozens of fortune 500 companies. Copper is scientifically proven to fight infection, eliminate bacteria, and rejuvenate the skin. Aurora Blanket wants to bring these benefits to the public.

Aurora’s copper power is effective because it has been spun into every thread of the royal velvet blanket. Copper ensures bacteria, mold, mites, viruses, and more are destroyed on contact. The average blanket is home to millions of bacteria colonies, but Aurora will remain 99.9% sterile.

Copper can also heal the body and rejuvenate the skin. Athletes and doctors around the world recommend copper for its healing properties, and copper is a common ingredient in anti-aging cosmetics. Studies have shown that copper used in Aurora can help fight wrinkles, acne, and infection.

Aurora improves upon the therapeutic benefits of weighted blankets by providing a cleaner and more comfortable product. Aurora induces deep touch pressure stimulation, a therapeutic method that triggers the nervous system to de-stress. In studies on weighted blankets, over 60% of users reported decreased anxiety and nearly 80% said it was their preferred calming method.

Aurora is made with royal velvet, making it very comfortable and giving it an attractive sheen. Breathable, smooth, and incredibly soft, this fabric is luxurious yet machine washable. Aurora’s interior is padded with hand-spun plush and weighted with crystal glass beads. The interior is precisely portioned and sectioned to ensure the weight is distributed equally—this is crucial for the therapeutic effect.

Dedicated to sustainability, Aurora Blanket was designed to last for years. It is made of durable materials and woven by artisans. All of the materials used are sustainably sourced, and Aurora is one of the only weighted blankets to reject fossil fuel plastics and to opt for crystal glass weights. Aurora Blanket works to promote a cleaner home and a cleaner planet.

To find out more about Aurora and to take advantage of the last remaining early-bird perks, visit the Aurora crowdfunding campaign at http://aurorablanket.com/kickastarter. New backers can save up to 70% off of the retail price.

About Aurora Blanket

Aurora Blanket was founded in Seattle, WA. It is made up of a small international team of experts in the copper fabric space. The founders have decades of experience producing copper-infused products for the medical industry and fortune 500 companies.

Even after years of validation, they realized that most people don’t know how copper can improve their lives.

The founders decided to introduce a line of copper-infused fabrics to the public in the hopes of creating healthier and happier homes. The first product in their line is the Aurora blanket. Infused with all-natural copper and made with the finest luxury fabric, Aurora is the weighted blanket that, relaxes, heals, and restores.

Thanks to the success of the Aurora Blanket campaign on Kickstarter, the team will be back at work soon developing more copper-infused products for the home.

To learn more about Aurora Blanket and to get your own Aurora for up to 70% off, become a backer today at http://aurorablanket.com/kickastarter.



