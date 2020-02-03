/EIN News/ -- Press Release



#MWC20 Nokia launches cloud-native network operations software with extreme automation for 5G

Nokia Network Operations Master provides vendor-agnostic network management functionalities for improved operational efficiency

Nokia Network Operations Master is constructed on Nokia’s cloud-native Common Software Foundation to deliver unlimited scalability, built-in resiliency, and zero-downtime upgrades



February 3, 2020

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced the launch of the Nokia Network Operations Master to provide communication service providers (CSPs) with highly-automated and scalable software for managing their 5G networks.

As 5G adds new layers of technical complexity, CSPs will require an intelligent management system to deal with the fast-increasing number of physical and virtual network events that will place heavy workloads on network operation centers.

Network Operations Master is a new addition to Nokia’s network management portfolio, which delivers best-in-class tools for troubleshooting, administration, software management and configuration management.

Until now, existing network management systems used for 2G/3G/4G networks have been largely manually driven. They have also been incapable of scaling up to the needs of network evolution to cloud at scale and 5G; and managing the volume of network “slices”, parts of network capacity tailored to different subscriber and application needs.

With a software-driven approach, machine learning techniques and customizable operations, Network Operations Master allows these processes to be automated and simplified, while ensuring that existing operations functionalities are kept. By automating actions in milliseconds in response to a wide variety of network events, Network Operations Master significantly reduces workloads of repetitive actions and allows CSP operation centers to concentrate on the most critical network events.

Network Operations Master is built on Nokia’s cloud-native Common Software Foundation (CSF) designed to deliver applications that are hardware- and vendor-agnostic, and easy to deploy, integrate, use and upgrade.

Dana Cooperson, Research Director at Analysys Mason, said: “5G networks will require significantly more operations automation than past networks in order to achieve promised levels of efficiency and new service support. Nokia’s Network Operations Master is a cloud-native network management system that is underpinned by machine learning and automated actions and provides the types of tools mobile network operations teams need now for 5G.”

Ron Haberman, Chief Technology Officer, Nokia Software, said: “With 5G forcing traditional functions, like revenue management and customer care, to the cloud and helping drive software deeper into the network, communication service providers need a modern approach to performing network operations that is automated, more efficient and scalable. The Nokia Network Operations Master delivers these capabilities and allows our customers to perform lifecycle operations with ease, efficiency, and confidence.”

Additional Resources

NOM product video

NOM subject matter expert video

NOM webpage

NOM brochure

Nokia at #MWC20

Nokia is a global leader in 5G with the industry’s only globally available end-to-end portfolio. Our 5G solutions, software and services allow our customers to take advantage of the promise of this next-generation technology. For more information, visit: https://www.nokia.com/networks/5g/

To find out more about Nokia’s 5G product and services portfolio, visit the Nokia Experience Center in Hall 3, stand 3A10 at Mobile World Congress, Fira Gran Via, in Barcelona, Spain from 24-27 February 2020 or go here: https://www.nokia.com/mwc .

Join the #MWC20 discussion and get real-time updates via our social media channels .

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. We develop and deliver the industry’s only end-to-end portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing that is available globally. Our customers include communications service providers whose combined networks support 6.1 billion subscriptions, as well as enterprises in the private and public sector that use our network portfolio to increase productivity and enrich lives.

Through our research teams, including the world-renowned Nokia Bell Labs, we are leading the world to adopt end-to-end 5G networks that are faster, more secure and capable of revolutionizing lives, economies and societies. Nokia adheres to the highest ethical business standards as we create technology with social purpose, quality and integrity. www.nokia.com

Media Inquiries

Nokia

Communications

Phone: +358 10 448 4900

Email: press.services@nokia.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.