Verizon celebrates what technology will never do during the Super Bowl

Campaign celebrating those who serve comes to life with One More Sunday: Verizon and the NFL’s mission to build the largest volunteer network in America

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon returned to the Super Bowl with a heartfelt commercial focusing on what 5G technology will never do – replace the bravery and dedication of first responders, a community that has been a critical Verizon partner for decades. The :60 spot titled “The Amazing Things 5G Won’t Do” is narrated by Harrison Ford, marking the first time the actor has done a commercial voiceover.



“Technology does amazing things to enable connections,” said Ford. “But no connection is more important than the human connection. It’s rewarding to partner with Verizon to celebrate the human spirit of first responders during a moment as meaningful as the Super Bowl.”

“At a moment when consumers are wary, wondering who they can trust, we wanted to focus on the notion of reliability with our Super Bowl campaign,” said Diego Scotti, Chief Marketing Officer, Verizon. “First responders rely on us to provide technology that helps them do their jobs and we rely on their bravery and commitment every day. Celebrating them with a campaign that was created with talent like Harrison Ford, Eddie Vedder, Eli Manning and Peter Berg is truly impactful.”

In the Super Bowl spot, Verizon emotionally depicts heroic first responders. It is made even more impactful by featuring "River Cross", a track from Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy-award winning musical artist Pearl Jam's upcoming album, Gigaton, out March 27.

The campaign, which is supported online with long form content created by award-winning director Peter Berg and Film 47, culminated with a :30 spot that aired immediately after the game. The spot highlights One More Sunday, a nationwide call from Verizon and the NFL for fans across the country to pledge the time they spend watching football during the season to volunteer during the off season. The spot, narrated by recently retired NFL player and two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning, encourages fans to give back to their communities. For more information, visit GiveOneMoreSunday.com .

“Having played my last football season, I’m looking forward to pledging even more of my time to volunteering. It’s great to see the effort Verizon is putting into this really important campaign,” said Manning.

Verizon’s 5G network is built right and a truly powerful experience that has the potential to significantly impact industries as diverse as public safety, health care, retail, entertainment and sports. This was evident at the first Super Bowl featuring 5G—Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband – today in Miami.

