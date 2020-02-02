Benefits of In-Home Care: What to Expect

Getting regular updates about your loved one from a home health care provider or home caregiver can give you and your family peace of mind.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- +++



Family members want to know that their loved ones' care needs are being met, especially when they are receiving personal care in their own homes. Whether the home care is being provided by a trained professional or family caregiver, knowing your loved ones' activities of daily living are important and provides you with a certain peace of mind about the in home care services.

For those family members who live far away, being regularly updated about their loved one's quality of life and medical conditions can be vitally important. Regular updates from in-home care providers can help assure each family member that their loved one's care needs are being met. Allowing your loved one to age gracefully in their own home provides comfort to both the aging adult and family members. In-home care providers allow each senior to stay out of a nursing home or nursing facility. Home care agencies, and family caregivers - whether full time or part-time, can meet senior care living needs in an atmosphere that loved ones know and trust. Care plans can be created to rival those of care facilities.

While peace of mind is important and valuable, in-home care providers deliver a wide range of services to meet the needs of the senior. They work with the loved one and their families to provide a level of care that meets their specific needs. Individual care plans allow senior citizens the ability to safely and securely age in place at their homes. The in-home health care provider or family caregiver helps to preserve and protect the independence and well being of the seniors while preserving his or her dignity.

In-home care or home health care offers options that can be changed or modified as the loved one grows older, or as their health changes or home care needs evolve. Modifying a care plan or course of action is done easily with little disruption in the life of the senior. Below is a listing of some of the home care services that trained in-home care providers and home care agencies offer.

Services

Conversation and social interaction can enhance happiness with older adults, helping mental health, and overall quality of life

Meal preparations - helping to meet the senior's nutritional needs while providing for healthier living

Grocery shopping and reading the sell-by dates on perishable items

Toileting - assisting in the bathroom and with incontinence.

Medication reminders - reminding the client of when to take medicines and assisting with opening containers while

reading labels

Errand services such as going to the post office, picking up prescriptions or buying a new book

Overall hygiene - bathing, oral hygiene, and regular disease prevention

Trips - taking the senior to a book club, or just for a ride to see friends

Grooming and dressing - helping to get dressed, button clothing, tying shoes

Laundry services: washing, drying, ironing, putting clothing away and replacing towels

Light housekeeping or household chores - dusting, sweeping, mopping floors, vacuuming, dusting, bathroom, kitchen organization, cleaning, organizing closets, drawers, and emptying trash cans

Providing family members with updates

Helping with mail - removing junk mail and organizing bills

Providing recreational activities like card games and board games, taking a walk, or making crafts

Safety monitoring - making sure the senior is wearing their medical alert bracelets and buttons

Transportation services - beauty shops, barbershops, doctors' appointments, and physical therapy

Respite Care or caregiver support providing family members with relief from assisting their loved ones

Care assistance - transferring and positioning services while in the bed

Mobility and activity assistance - helping the senior to maintain functional activities like exercise

Safety - making sure that the senior does not let the wrong people into the home

Maintenance - making sure that the toilets or water are not left running and other home services

Home health care service providers often offer specialized personal care assistance and care options to aging adults like those in hospice and seniors with Alzheimer's, dementia, and other diseases.

Comfort Keepers® Scottsdale's professional caregivers work in a home environment for senior living needs and care. A care manager will meet with you and your loved one to assess what personal care services you may require. Whether your loved one requires elder care (senior care) or some other service, we can develop a plan to help you. Don't worry if your needs are short term or require long-term care. Our senior care specialists can help meet your needs.



+

+

+

+



This release was drafted by Results Driven Marketing, LLC: a full-service digital marketing, public relations, advertising, and content marketing firm located in Wynnewood, PA.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.