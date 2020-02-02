In home Care Flagstaff AZ: Agency Discusses Companion Care and Loneliness

Comfort Keepers Flagstaff AZ provides thoughts on in home care Flagstaff AZ senior care and loneliness and senior companion care.

When we think of risk factors that could lead to an early death, issues like poverty and obesity tend to come to mind. However, research shows that loneliness and isolation are a much more significant problem. Depression, stress, and other related health problems are caused by seniors living at home on their own with little or no people contact .

In home care agencies help by supplying caregivers who are to providing companionship services to seniors.

The senior companion care component of in home health care is often an overlooked part of helping people live independently in their homes. This much-needed service is provided by most in home senior care agencies, like Comfort Keepers in Flagstaff, AZ. It is essential to ensure that seniors stay active and socially involved in order to limit this avoidable risk factor. In home care providers provide professionally trained and insured senior caregivers.

Loneliness can become detrimental to seniors’ overall health creating ongoing serious health issues. Loneliness and depression that can cause high blood pressure, trouble sleeping, and hormone imbalance. The problems compound with lack of sleep causing immunity deficiency, fatigue, high blood pressure, and depression. It may seem like a simple solution, but keeping seniors involved with people can greatly reduce their risk of premature death.

Loss of mobility is a frequent point when seniors lose contact with friends and family members. Giving up activities and hobbies because they are uncomfortable leaving the house, seniors sit home alone, often without those closest to them realizing that a change has taken place.

Caregivers providing companionship services are also available to provide these seniors with reliable transportation and mobility services. They can meet with friends which is good for their overall health and wellbeing.

Hearing and vision loss may also make it more difficult for seniors to communicate with friends and family which can cause the seniors to pull away from the people they love. Be patient when communication becomes a challenge for seniors. Keep up with doctors’ appointments and provide help with hearing, eye care and other needs that help to keep a senior active.

Senior companion care is vital to keeping people engaged and active which is essential to good health and mental well-being.

A professional caregiver can provide encouragement and transportation, making it possible for them to participate in hobbies, socialize, and feel a part of their community.

Senior companion care can lead to a better life for you and your loved one.

Comfort Keepers in Flagstaff, AZ provides senior companion care and in home care for people that want to continue living in their homes as they age. Comfort Keepers Flagstaff provides a free care assessment for seniors needing various forms of in home care. Call (928) 774-0888 today and speak with a care coordinator.

