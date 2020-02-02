INTERalliance Presents TechOlympics 2020: ACTIVATE

/EIN News/ -- CINCINNATI, Feb. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TechOlympics 2020, the largest student-run technology conference in the nation, will be held at the Great American Ball Park from February 22-23. At TechOlympics, companies including P&G, Worldpay, Anthem Digital, Kroger Technology, Abre, Great American, GE, Strategic Data Systems, Max Training and more, host breakout sessions and panels geared towards fueling students’ passion for technology. Students can immerse themselves in incredible sessions ranging from cybersecurity and internships to AI and game design. As well as visiting more than thirty companies at Career Crossroad, students can also make new friends, compete with passionate students from around the tristate, and discover new talents in web design or public speaking!



TechOlympics’s 2020 keynote speakers include Nicole Smith, an experienced Project Manager with a demonstrated history of leadership in the Aerospace industry at NASA’s Glenn Research Center, Katy Moeggenberg, Head of NA Hair eBusiness & Global Marketing Technologists at P&G, and Anil Bhatt, Chief Experience Officer at Anthem, Inc.

Heather Ackels leads TechOlympics as the Executive Director of the INTERalliance of Greater Cincinnati. A non-profit, INTERalliance’s core mission is that, by working with surrounding Cincinnati businesses and high schools to host a plethora of technology events, the region will foster a diverse and successful pool of IT talent. INTERalliance hopes to better the chances of IT job placements for every student, no matter their current technology experience.

Although the once three-day event has been reduced to two, the 2020 venue offers special perks. With access to benefits of the Great American Ball Park, students will be visiting the Reds Hall of Fame, experiencing the batting cages, meeting the mascots, and eating amazing meals offered by the Park.

Depending on the financial situation, INTERalliance offers admissions scholarships on an as-needed basis. Visit https://techolympics.org/forms/ to apply. For more information about the event, please visit www.techolympics.org. Extended Registration will close on Feb 5, 2020.

TechOlympics address: 100 Joe Nuxhall Way, Cincinnati, OH 45202

About the INTERalliance of Greater Cincinnati: The mission of the INTERalliance is to inspire and assist young talent to pursue an IT career in Greater Cincinnati. More information can be found at www.interalliance.org .

Member companies of the INTERalliance include The Kroger Co., Procter & Gamble, Great American Insurance, Worldpay, GE, Vora Technologies, Fifth Third Bank, Western & Southern Financial Group, among many others.

For more information, visit https://interalliance.org

Heather Ackels (513) 415-7707 Heather.Ackels@INTERalliance.org



