Or Tamir Joins ConsumerAcquisition.com to Lead Client Services

Consumer Acquisition Logo Or Tamir Consumer Acquisition

Former Managing Director of Maggala Partners and EVP Client Services and Strategy with Moburst to bring unparalleled expertise in client services

Or brings tremendous knowledge from his tenure growing accounts and deepening client relationships with Maggala Partners, Moburst, abaGada, and Plarium.” — Brian Bowman, CEO of Consumer Acquisition

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA (CA), UNITED STATES, February 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- ConsumerAcquisition.com today announced the expansion of its capabilities with the appointment of Or Tamir as Vice President Growth and Client Services. Tamir will focus on the company's customer success program in addition to managing its Facebook, Google and Apple relationships, as he brings a wealth of growth strategy and client relations experience as well as a deep understanding of the mobile apps industry in order to propel Consumer Acquisition ’s business.Brian Bowman, CEO of Consumer Acquisition, said: “As we expand our creative studio, managed services and AdRules SaaS platform, we continue to build a world-class team of professionals to provide better product and service satisfaction among our clients. Or brings tremendous knowledge from his tenure growing accounts and deepening client relationships with Maggala Partners, Moburst, abaGada, and Plarium. We look forward to his leadership in client growth and satisfaction as well as product adoption with a high standard of excellence.”Tamir said: “I am thrilled to join Consumer Acquisition, where I can use my experience and strengths in client strategy and business development to propel the ambitions of this fast-growing company to the next level. The team that’s being built here is unparalleled and I’m eager to get started.”Today’s news falls on the heels of Consumer Acquisition’s recent hiring of former Zynga Head of User Acquisition to lead its UA operations for driving world-class user acquisition strategy for gaming and mobile apps.To learn more about Consumer Acquisition, visit www.consumeracquisition.com About Consumer AcquisitionFounded in 2013, Consumer Acquisition is a Facebook Marketing Partner and Google Creative and Premier Partner that provides a creative studio, fully-managed user acquisition and SaaS tools for social advertisers. The company has managed over $3 billion in creative and social ad spend for the world’s largest mobile games and apps including Rovio, Rappi, Yelp, Lion Studios, Glu Mobile, Roblox, Playtika, Jam City, Wooga, Sun Basket and many others. For more information, visit www.consumeracquisition.com Facebookis a registered trademark of Facebook Inc.Googleis a registered trademark of Google LLC.Appleis a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.



