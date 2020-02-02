Iran: Posting pictures of Resistance’s Leadership, torching Soleimani in Tehran, other cities

Iran 2 Feb 2020 - Tehran – Nazi-Abad

The banner read, “Death to the oppressor, be it the Shah, or the Leader (Khamenei), hail to Rajavi” — NCRI

PARIS, FRANCE, February 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the early hours of today, Sunday, February 20, 2020, Resistance Units posted pictures and messages of Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Iranian Resistance’s Leader, in several locations in Tehran and in Ahvaz.

The banner read, “Death to the oppressor, be it the Shah, or the Leader (Khamenei), hail to Rajavi,” “Death to Khamenei, hail to Rajavi,” and “Khamenei is a murderer.”

The same day, posters of the eliminated terror master Qassem Soleimani were torched in several cities, including Tehran, Tabriz, Behbahan, Iranshahr, Shahroud, Shahr-e Kord, Karaj and in Lorestan Province.

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran

February 2, 2020

