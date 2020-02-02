Issued by NCRI

Iran: Posting pictures of Resistance’s Leadership, torching Soleimani in Tehran, other cities

Iran 2 Feb 2020 - Tehran – Nazi-Abad

Iran 2 Feb 2020 - Tehran – Nazi-Abad

The banner read, “Death to the oppressor, be it the Shah, or the Leader (Khamenei), hail to Rajavi”
— NCRI

PARIS, FRANCE, February 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the early hours of today, Sunday, February 20, 2020, Resistance Units posted pictures and messages of Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Iranian Resistance’s Leader, in several locations in Tehran and in Ahvaz.

The banner read, “Death to the oppressor, be it the Shah, or the Leader (Khamenei), hail to Rajavi,” “Death to Khamenei, hail to Rajavi,” and “Khamenei is a murderer.”

The same day, posters of the eliminated terror master Qassem Soleimani were torched in several cities, including Tehran, Tabriz, Behbahan, Iranshahr, Shahroud, Shahr-e Kord, Karaj and in Lorestan Province.

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran
February 2, 2020

Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 50 11 98 48
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter

Iran: 2 Feb 2020 - Posting pictures of Resistance’s Leadership, torching Soleimani in Tehran, other cities

Distribution channels: International Organizations, Military Industry, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 50 11 98 48
Share This Story
Shahroud - 2 Feb 2020

Shahroud - 2 Feb 2020

Ahvaz - 2 Feb 2020

Ahvaz

Tehran

Tehran

Iranshahr

Iranshahr

Tabriz

Tabriz

Shahr-e Kord

Shahr-e Kord

Company Details
NCRI
15 rue des gords
Auvers-Sur-Oise
95430
France
+33 6 50 23 13 14
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

More From This Author
Iran: Posting pictures of Resistance’s Leadership, torching Soleimani in Tehran, other cities
Iran regime to view Borrell’s trip as a green light to continue crimes against humanity
Iran: Torching pictures of Khamenei, Soleimani in Tehran, other cities
View All Stories From This Author